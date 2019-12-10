The very first 12-cylinder mid-engined Ferrari was unveiled to the press on the track at Monza on March 4 1963. Pininfarina gave the car a wonderfully clean, sharp line with a roll-over hoop-cum-wing right behind the cockpit. The 250 P didn’t take long to establish its name on the track, its most prestigious victories coming at Sebring, Le Mans and the Nürburgring to name but a few. So good was its performance, in fact, that it won Ferrari the Sport-Prototype World Title again.
