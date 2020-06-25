On shuttle for a tour company

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello also offers visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari boulevard in the factory complex.

A museum guide will also discuss the various characteristics of the Ferrari track where the Prancing Horse has carried out all its competition and road car tests since 1972. Likewise the Ferrari Campus, the heart of the complex where all the Prancing Horse cars are built. The buildings and facilities designed by world-leading architects of the likes of Renzo Piano, Massimiliano Fuksas, Jean Nouvel, Marco Visconti and Luigi Sturchio are also fascinating. Equally interesting is the historic part of the factory which has been meticulously preserved, not least the factory entrance which dates back to 1947.



Visitors must remain on the bus at all times throughout the tour, and both photography and videoing are prohibited.