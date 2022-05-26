10TH ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION

The Museum is updating its exhibition offering with an additional display as part of the recent “Ferrari Forever” show, unveiled for Ferrari’s 75th anniversary.

This new celebratory exhibition, held in the house where Enzo Ferrari was born, retraces 10 years of the Museum's history through a display showcasing the exhibitions it has put on in its Modena home. The journey starts with the launch of the Museum in 2012 and, through a series of posters, looks back at the main exhibitions held in the period that followed. They range from the first, “The Origins of the Myth”, with a homage to Enzo Ferrari, “The Great Ferrari-Maserati Battles”, a “Homage to Pavarotti” in 2014, “Driving with the Stars” in 2017, celebrating the strong bond inspired by the Maranello-based company with the cinema, right up to the later “Grand Tour” and “The Ferraris of Gianni Agnello”, which recently ended.





The exhibition will display six cars that have been part of the various collections throughout the years. They include the Ferrari 166 Inter Touring Superleggera, the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, the special version created on occasion of the company’s 60th anniversary and the F1 GA from 2003 dedicated to Gianni Agnelli when he passed away. The exhibition will be open to the public until March 2023.