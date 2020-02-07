The end of the barren spell, which had started in 1983: the Scuderia won the Constructors’ title

The Drivers’ title was still out there and lost in the last race for the third time in a row. But not with Schumacher: the German driver, after wins in San Marino and Monaco, was ready for another race in the summer in Silverstone. On the first lap of the British GP Schumacher hit the barrier in the Stowe corner and broke his right shinbone and fibular, which meant he couldn’t race in the six following races. It was teammate Eddie Irvine, who had to do the trick now. The Irish driver behind the wheel of the competitive and reliable F399 with Bridgestone tyres (after Goodyear had abandoned F1), was ready. After the success in the opening race in Australia, Irvine won again in Austria, Germany – with the collaboration of Mika Salo, the driver picked to replace Schumacher – and Malaysia, thanks to a breathtaking performance from the German driver once he was back on the track. Irvine arrived at the last race, held in Suzuka, leading the Drivers’ standings with four points on Hakkinen. But the Ferrarista only crossed the line third, Hakkinen won the race and the Drivers’ Title for the second time in a row.