Alba Larsen was born on 12 December 2008 in Roskilde, Denmark, and joined the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy from 1 January 2026.

After beginning her career in karting, she won the most recent edition of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, organised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile in collaboration with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. She made her debut in single-seater racing towards the end of 2024.

In 2025, Alba competed in the F1 Academy with MP Motorsport, where she was consistently among the leading contenders. Across eight races, she scored points on seven occasions, achieving a best result of fourth place, along with four fifth places, a seventh and an eighth. She finished the season seventh overall with 70 points.

This strong performance attracted the attention of Ferrari, which selected her to join its Academy to continue her development in the junior formulae. Her 2026 racing programme will include the F1 Academy, where she will race with MP Motorsport in a Scuderia Ferrari HP-liveried car, as well as the British Formula 4 Championship.