Logo
    Ferrari Esports Series 2021

    PRIZE COMPETITION REGULATION

    (D.P.R. 430/2001)

    1. SPONSORING COMPANY

    Ferrari S.p.A. (P.IVA 00159560366), with offices in via Emilia Est 1163, 41122 Modena, represented by its pro-tempore legal representative, promoter of the contest named “Ferrari Esports Series 2021” (following “Promoter”), owner of the websites ferrariesportsseries.gg, and also proprietor of the trademarks “Ferrari”, “Scuderia Ferrari” and others and owner of Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team.
    For any additional information it is possible to contact: support@ferrariesportsseries.gg

    2. DELEGATED SUBJECT

    The Promoter has delegated the company Meta di Cremonini Alessandra & C. S.a.s., with offices in San Giovanni in Persiceto (BO), Corso Italia n. 67, 40017, represented by its pro-tempore legal representative, (following “Delegate”) to represent it pursuant to, and for the purposes of art. 5, par. 3, of the D.P.R. 430/2001, in the obligations relating to the Competition.

    3. CATEGORY

    The contest will take two different forms:

    1. Prize draw: with awarding of prizes through drawing lots in the presence of a Notary or an official of the Chamber of Commerce;
    2. Skill contest: with awarding of prizes to competitors that will be able to show their skills and talent in the use of the drive simulator “Assetto Corsa”, while driving Ferrari 599XX Evo cars in a given track, at the conditions established by the Regulations and in the presence of  a Notary or an official of the Chamber of Commerce.

    4. DURATION

    1. Prize draw:the Contest will start on 16th April 2021 till 15th December 2021. The subjects that will be willing to take part in the Contest might sign up until 9th December 2021; after that moment, it will not be possible to sign up anymore.
    2. Skill contest: the Contest will start on 16th April 2021 till 22th May 2021. The subjects that will be willing to take part in the Contest might sign up until 16th May 2021; after that moment, it will not be possible to sign up anymore.

    This Competition and this Regulation will be promoted and will begin only once the communication has been made to the Ministry of Economic Development within the terms prescribed by law, and once the time period foreseen by the legislation has elapsed.

     

    5. CONTEST TARGET

    The Competition is aimed at promoting knowledge and increasing access to the website ferrariesportsseries.gg, and also publicize the Promoter’s products and services, its esports events, as well as its trademarks and Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team.

    6. PARTICIPANTS

    1. General rules:
      In order to take part in the Contest, you need to have your domicile in the European geographic area, that includes the following states: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, North Macedonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Island, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary. These subjects (hereinafter also “Recipients”) must fill in the appropriate form (respectively for the prize draw and skill contest) that will be available at the website: ferrariesportsseries.gg.
      The Recipients will have to enter the data that are necessary to identify them required by the appropriate form, they will have to read the information on the processing of personal data, to accept this Regulation and to follow all the other instructions that the Promoter will provide through the form or via e-mail. By doing so, the Recipients will become participants in the Competition (hereinafter also referred to as “Participants”).
      The participation is not allowed to: minors under the age of 16, minors between the age of 16 and 18 without the prior consent of their legal guardians, employees of the Promoter, of the Delegated Subjects, its consultants and all those who have contributed to the realization of the Contest “Ferrari Esports Series”.
      In the event that the same subject has participated in the Competition through different e-mail addresses or fictitious names, it will be excluded from the Competition and no prize will be awarded to it, in accordance with the provisions of these Regulations.
      The Promoter reserves the right to verify at any time the possession of the requirements to participate in this Competition and to exclude the subjects who do not have it; the Promoter reserves the right to verify at any time the data (also by requiring producing a valid identification document), included the prize awards phase.

      • Prize draw:

      the participation can all the subjects of age and that will be over 16 at the moment of the enrolment. The subjects between the age of 16 and 18 will be allowed to take part in the Contest only with the prior consent of their legal guardians.

      • Skill contest:

      the participation can all the subjects of age and that will be over 18 at the moment of the enrolment if:
      1. they were not disqualified or banned from previous contests that were organized or managed by the Promoter;
      2. they are equipped with adequate hardware and software devices:
      2.a) SOFTWARE:

      • a valid license of the software called “Assetto Corsa”, PC version;
      • the downloadable content Dream Pack 1/2/3 DLC + Tripl3 Pack DLC or Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition;
      • a driver account within the game;
      • further software that will be necessary in relation to other phases of the Contest, as indicated and provided by the Provider (PTracker - Ptracker Tutorial);
      • voice chat software “Discord” to interact with the Promoter and the other subjects involved in the Contest.

      2.b) HARDWARE:

      • A PC that is suitable and has the right feature for the operating of the software “Assetto Corsa”;
      • A internet connection with latency lower than 150 ms between player/game server;
      • Steering wheel and pedal board or Joystick;
      • Webcam or smartphone with video connection.

     

    7. PRIZE POOL

    Considering the mechanics, as described in the following articles 9) and 11), these are the prizes offered:

    • Prize Draw
    • 1st draw: Miniature BBR MODELS Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo 2020, scale 1:18 (indicative value € 393,44);
    • 2nd draw: Wheel per PC Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral Alcantara Edition (indicative value € 410,00);
    • 3rd draw: Hyperformula backpack in technical fabric with padded inserts - Scuderia Ferrari Store Exclusive (indicative value € 263,00);
    • 4th draw: Men’s Softshell jacket with Fit System - Scuderia Ferrari Store Exclusive (indicative value € 197,00);
    • 5th draw: Gaming Headphones Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition (indicative value € 99,18);
    • 6th draw: Hyperformula backpack in technical fabric with padded inserts - Scuderia Ferrari Store Exclusive (indicative value € 263,00);
    • 7th draw: Ferrari FXX-K EvBburago Miniature, scale 1:18 (indicative value € 69,67);
    • 8th draw: Puma Ferrari SPTWR Style Statement Backpack (indicative value € 155,74);
    • 9th draw: SIM Racing Wheel for PC Thrustmaster TS-Pc Racers RACER Ferrari 488 Challenge Edition (indicative value € 517,00).
    • Skill Contest
    • 1st place: n. 1 Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” miniature (indicative value € 148,35) and n. 1 Lego Trofeo miniature (indicative value € 245,90);
    • 2nd e 3rd place: n. 2 Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” miniature (indicative value of each one € 148,35).

    All the prize values above are listed VAT excluded.
    .*.*.*.
    The total value of the prizes thus identified is equal to the indicative amount of € 3.058,98 (three thousand and fifty-eight / 98 euro); each prize is not exchangeable and cannot be converted into money or into different goods or services even if lesser valuable.

    8. DEPOSIT

    The deposit, equal to 100% of the offered prizes’ amount, pursuant to art. 7 of the DPR 430/2001, was provided by the Promoter in favour of the Ministry of Economic Development by bank transfer to the Banca d’Italia, the State Treasury, on 31/03/2021, in compliance of the provisions of the Circular of the General Accounting Office of the State no. 27 of 06.11.2018: identification code of the secured administration: V2KGIZ, financial year 2021 - (C.R.O./T.R.N.) 0306927440366200480100001000IT, date 31.03.2021, recipient branch Tesoreria Provinciale of Bologna, amount € 3.058,98= (three thousands and fifty eight / 98 euro / 00).

    9. PRIZE DRAW MECHANICS

    All those who will register between 16th April 2021 and 9th December 2021, will have the opportunity to participate in the Prize Draw, with the mechanics indicated below. Participation in the competition is optional and free, except for the costs of access to the internet.
    The mechanics of the Prize Draw are as follows:

    • There will be 9 (nine) drawing lots;
    • For each draw there will be n. 1 winner (Winner) and n. 5 reserves, to whom award the prizes in case of rejection of the prizes by the extracted winners, of non-compliance of their identity at the time of the relative verification, of violation of the rules indicated in these Regulation, or if the extracted winners are also winners of one of the first three prizes.
    • Each winner might be awarded just one prize; after the assignment of the prize, the name of the Winner will be deleted from the Participants database and he will not be able to participate anymore to the Contest (not even with a new enrolment);
    • The enrolment will be possible from 16th April 2021 till 9th December 2021; the opening and closing time might change and all the variations will be promptly indicated on ferrariesportsseries.gg;
    • Calendar: in order to take part in drawing lots, you will have to be registered by 00.00 of the day before each extraction, as follows; the enrolment that will take place after that moment will be valid for the extraction of the following day.
    1. Extraction n. 1:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 22th April 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 23th April 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 2:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 20th May 2021 will be valid
    • Extraction on day 21th May 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 3:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 24th June 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 25th June 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 4: 
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 22th July 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 23th July 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 5:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 26th August 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 27th August 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 6:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 23th September 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 24th September 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 7:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 21th October 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 22th October 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 8:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 25th November 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 26th November 2021;
    1. Extraction n. 9:
    • Enrolment before 00.00 of 9th December 2021 will be valid;
    • Extraction on day 10th December 2021.
    • The extractions will be carried out in the presence of a notary or an official of the Chamber of Commerce in charge of consumer protection, using a computer program of random extraction based on an algorithm that is perfectly random and non-violable and that will extract the name of the Winner and the names of the five reserves;
    • in case of express refusal of the winner or in case of non-assignment or lack of request within the terms as governed by these Regulations, the prize will be assigned to the first available reserve in order of extraction;
    • All duly registered subjects will be able to participate in each drawing, according to the calendar indicated above, with the exception of those who have already been awarded a prize in one of the previous draws;
    • The awarding of prizes is in any case subject to the Participant's compliance with the provisions of the following paragraph and the positive outcome of the checks carried out by the Promoter. Otherwise, these prizes will be assigned to the reserves, in compliance with the criteria indicated therein, or devolved to the NPO identified below;
    • The name of the assignee will be communicated during the Live Streaming which will be transmitted in the days following each draw on the ferrariesportsseries.gg website and / or on the Promoter's social platforms and channels.

    10. PRIZE DRAW ASSIGNMENT:

    1. Within fifteen days of each draw, the Promoter will contact the extracted winners by e-mail and / or by phone (time slot 09: 00 / 18.00, maximum three attempts), at the addresses indicated by the Participants, informing them that they are winners of the prizes drawn.
    2. Through communication via e-mail, the Promoter or the Delegate will send to the extracted winners the document, to be completed and signed by them, containing the declaration of acceptance of the prize, in which the winners must also indicate the shipping address. The prize will be sent by courier, so the Participants are invited to correctly indicate their addresses;
    3. the Promoter or the Delegate will ask the winners to send the aforementioned document within ten days of the request to the Promoter, under penalty of forfeiture and reallocation of the prize to the reserves. This document must be sent by e-mail to the address indicated by the Promoter, following the instructions provided, together with a valid identification document (front / back);
    4. within 5 days after receiving the email from the extracted winner, the Promoter or the Delegate will verify the documents received from the winners;
    5. in the event of a positive outcome of the verification and in the absence of violations of the rules of the Regulation that may result in their exclusion, the Promoter or the Delegate will confirm to the winners drawn, within 10 days, the right to award the prize and they will remove the name of the winner from the Participants database;
    6. within the same deadline, in the event of a negative outcome of the verification, and / or in the presence of violation of the rules contained in the Regulation, and / or in the event of failure and / or incomplete sending of the communication by the winner drawn within the deadline and / or in case of refusal of the prize, the winner will be excluded and will lose the right to the definitive award of the prize;
    7. in the event of one or more exclusions, the Promoter or the Delegate will draw, following the order of extraction, from the list of reserves drawn up, following the order of the drawn, and will carry out the aforementioned communications and checks until the prize is actually assigned to a winner;
    8. the activity described in the previous points will take place following each extraction, as per the calendar indicated in art. 9.6) of these Regulations, and it will continue until all the prizes are awarded, and in any case no later than the 30th of January 2022. Any prizes not assigned on that date will be donated to the NPO designated in the following art. 24;
    9. once the activities described above have been carried out, including the positive outcome of the checks indicated, by February 28, 2022, the prizes will be sent to the winners at the address they indicated, or to the designated NPO.

    11. Mechanics of the Skill Contest

    Those who register for the Contest from April 16, 2021 to May 16, 2021 will have the opportunity to participate in skill tests according to the following mechanics. Participation in the Contest is optional and free of charge with the exception of the costs necessary for Internet access and hardware and software equipment required to participate which will be paid by each Participant.
    The mechanics of the Skill Contest are as follows:

    • The Participants will be asked to show their ability in sim racing through the Guide Simulator called “Assetto Corsa” by Kunos Simulazioni (including Dream Pack 1/2/3 DLC + Tripl3 Pack or the Ultimate Edition of Assetto Corsa). This software measures the participants' virtual driving skills by driving the Ferrari 599XX Evo car on the following circuit;
    • The Participants will be able to register by 18.00 CEST on May 16, 2021 through the website by filling out the appropriate form and entering the data required in order to verify compliance with the participation requirements;
    • The Skills Competition consists of two phases: qualifying phase (Hot lap) and competition (Race);
    • All stages of the Contest are conducted online, remotely, at the locations chosen by the Participant, using its hardware and software;
    • All official results and penalties will be communicated and published in the "Official Communications" channel of the official Discord;
    • in addition to the requirements indicated in art. 6, point B, above, Participants are required to be equipped with suitable hardware and software for the execution of the same, as well as a stable broadband internet connection suitable to support its functioning;
    • Participants must always use the gaming applications provided by the Promoter; any time recorded without the aid of these applications will not be considered valid for the purposes of the Contest;
    • before the stages it is compulsory to attend a briefing through the voice chat software Discord. The use of this software is also essential to listen to the instructions to be followed in the various stages of the race and it will be used as the official channel of communication of the race results and of any penalties applied;
    • Participants are required to record footage of the laps of the track made through the special tool provided by the driving simulator, such footage may be used in case of any objections and in any case must be provided at the request of the Promoter and / or its appointed persons, to assess compliance with the Regulations by the Participant. If requested, in case of failure by the Participant to record and/or exhibit such footage, the Participant will be excluded from the Contest;
    • the Promoter shall not be liable in any case for problems related to the malfunction of the driving simulator and/or hardware and software equipment and/or internet connection provided by the participant;
    • Participants will have to save the replay of their best time and provide an original copy to the Promoter or to its appointed persons in accordance with the procedures communicated by the Promoter through the official Discord server. The original replay must be received by the organizers no later than four hours after the end of the qualifying session. In case of failure to comply with this requirement, the Participant will be excluded from the qualifying session and his result will be invalidated;
    • If a Qualifying Participant is unable to provide a replay of his or her best lap shown on the Official Leader board, Promoter reserves the right to invalidate the time and/or exclude the Participant from the Contest;
    • the Promoter reserves the right to replace the Participant excluded or disqualified or who has abandoned the race, by making a repechage on the basis of the times recorded and reported in the Official Classification of the qualifying session. The Participants selected by the repechage, in order to qualify, will also be required to provide a copy of the original replay no later than 24 hours after receiving the repechage notice sent by the Promoter;
    • the official Ranking of the qualifying session will also be visible on the official website of the competition;
    • the Promoter reserves the right to exclude a Participant from the Contest if he/she:
    • does not comply with the rules of the Sporting Code – for the information regarding the management of penalties and the Race Direction, please refer in particular to Par. 7 of the Sporting Code;
    • behaves in an unfair, fraudulent or improper manner during the in-game qualifying sessions;
    • uses the game chat in an improper way;
    • is caught taking illegal advantage through the use of any bugs or glitches in the game;
    • further indications on the game rules and on the Software’s modalities of use are reported in the Sporting Code, at the end of these Regulations, to which reference is expressly made;
    • Participants must agree to comply with the Contest’s Code of Conduct, under penalty of exclusion from the Contest.  In particular, they are required to comply with the following rules:
    • Discriminatory behaviour and hate speech: Participants agree not to engage in discriminatory behaviour and/or use of obscene, vulgar, defamatory or in any way objectionable language towards the organizers, the staff involved and other Participants. This rule is to be considered valid on any online or offline platform;
    • Violence and persecution: any kind of violence and/or persecution towards those involved in the Competition is strictly forbidden;
    • Discriminatory language: any type of discriminatory word, phrase or gesture that offends the dignity or integrity of a person, a group of people, a team, a brand, a sponsor, a country, through derogatory or discriminatory words or actions because of race, colour, ethnic, national or social origin, sex, language, religion, political, or any other opinion, financial status, birth or any other condition, sexual orientation or any other reason, are strictly prohibited;
    • Trolling: posting provocative, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community, such as a forum, chat room, blog, or any social media, with the primary intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or otherwise disrupting normal discussion of the topic, is strictly prohibited;
    • Participants are prohibited from offering, or accepting, gifts or rewards to and/or from anyone for promised services related to the event;
    • Betting or gambling is prohibited; under no circumstances may a Participant or a person related to a Participant benefit directly or indirectly from betting or gambling;
    • Participants who post defamatory, negative, destructive and/or harmful content on any online or offline platform, social network or social media, regarding the Promoter , Delegate, organizers, the game, Kunos Simulazioni and their partners and/or any other Participant’s disqualification from the Contest.

    12. STEPS OF THE SKILLS COMPETITION

    1. STEP 1 - QUALIFICATION:

    The qualification phase (or "hot lap" session) will take place in the following ways:

    1. the qualifying session is open to all participants who meet the participation requirements who sign up through the official website during the aforementioned period;
    2. following the instructions on the Site, using the simulator Guide, the Participant will have a qualifying session on the virtual circuit of Laguna Seca that will take place from May 3, 2021 (09:00) until May 16, 2021 (18:00);
    3. the ranking will be drawn up taking into account the best lap times performed by the Participants. The ranking will be definitive once the above deadline has expired;
    4. participants that will record one of the best 24 fast laps of the qualifying hot lap session will enter the Qualifying Race. In the event of a tie, the Participant who first obtained the best time will have precedence;
    5. the first 24 (twenty-four) Participants of the qualifying session, as resulting from the Official Ranking, will have access to the Qualifying Race (phase 2 of the Competition);
    6. in order to participate in phase 2 of the Competition, the Qualified Participant must confirm to the Promoter his presence in the qualifying Race within 24 hours following the end of the hot lap session in which he qualified;
    7. if a Participant renounces to participate in the qualification Race or does not confirm his / her presence as requested above, the Promoter will repechage among the Participants based on the positioning in the official ranking of the hot lap session (e.g. if one of first 24 qualified Participants withdraws, the 25th Participant will be rescued from the ranking). The requirements and rules indicated in art. 6.B) above will be applied.
    8. In case a Participant renounces to participate in the qualification Race or does not confirm his/her presence pursuant to the preceding point, the Promoter will carry out a repechage among the Participants based on the positioning in the official ranking of the hot lap session (e.g.: if a Qualified Participant among the first 24 in the ranking retires, the 25th Participant will be rescued from the ranking). The requirements and rules indicated in art. 6.B) above will apply in any case.
      1.  STEP 2 - RACE:

    The best twenty-four Participants of the qualifying session will have access to the Race Phase, that will take place in the following ways:

    1. the Race will take place on May 22, 2021 at 2.00 pm and will be broadcast live in streaming on May 25, 2021; more details will be communicated in proximity of the event directly by the Promoter;
    2. the Participant will always compete on the virtual circuit of Laguna Seca with the Ferrari 599XX Evo car;
    3. the game files necessary to access the servers will be provided directly by the Promoter to the Participants;
    4. the Race consists of the following phases:
    5. - free practice: Participants will have a thirty-minute free practice session to practice subsequent activities;
    6. - qualifications: Participants will play a fifteen-minute session of official tests to qualify for the race and outline the starting grid of the same;
    7. - thirty-minute race, starting from a standing start (the starting grid will result from the results obtained in the qualifications referred to in the previous point);
    8. according to the finishing position at the finish line at the end of the regular time/laps, the best three Participants will be winners of the Race, except in the case of penalties later communicated by the race director / organizers appointed by the Promoter, as far as they are received within 24 hours of the end;
    9. in the event of renunciations, exclusions and/or other problems that prevent a qualified Participant from participating in the Championship, the Promoter reserves the right to carry out repechage from the official classification, proceeding in order of qualification for each Race (from the 4th classified onwards).

    13. IDENTIFICATION OF WINNERS AND RESERVES and ASSIGNMENT OF THE SKILL COMPETITION PRIZES

    • Identification of Winners:
    • At the outcome of the Race, a list in electronic format will be drawn up containing the ranking according to the above criteria, the list will be drawn up in the presence of an official of the Chamber of Commerce and / or a Notary,
    • the first three classified Participants ("designated winners") will be entitled to the corresponding three prizes for the Skill Competition;
    • the assignment of the aforementioned prizes is in any case subject to the Participant's compliance with the provisions of the following paragraphs and to the positive outcome of the checks carried out by the Promoter. Otherwise, these prizes will be awarded in compliance with the criteria indicated therein or devolved to the NPO identified below.
    • Awarding of prizes:
    • After drawing up the ranking referred to in paragraph 13.1) above, the Promoter will collect the data of the first three classified Participants and it will identify the winners. Therefore, it will carry out the necessary checks pursuant to these Regulations;
    • Within 30 days from the date of identification of the designated winners, the Promoter will contact the Winners by e-mail and / or by telephone (time slot 09: 00 / 18.00, maximum three attempts), at the addresses indicated when registering for the Competition, informing them of be award winners. Through the e-mail, the Promoter:
    • will send to the designated winners the document. The document is to be filled in and signed by them and contains the declaration of acceptance of the prize. The designated winner must also indicate the delivery address of the prize. The prize will be sent by post or courier. Therefore Participants are invited to correctly indicate the address indicated above.
    • will ask the designated winners to send the aforementioned document within 10 days of the request to the Promoter, under penalty of forfeiture and devolution of the prize to the ONLUS designated in the following art. 24. This document must be sent by e-mail to the address indicated by the Promoter or by the subjects appointed by the same for this purpose, following the instructions provided, together with a valid identification document (front / back);
    • within 10 days after the reception of the email from the designated winner, the Promoter will verify the documentation received and his/her/their identity;
    • in the event of a positive outcome and in the absence of violations of the Regulation that may lead to an exclusion, the Promoter will confirm to the winners within 10 days the right to award the prize;
    • within the same term referred to in the previous point, in the event of a negative outcome of the verification and / or in the presence of a violation of this Regulation and / or in the event of missing and / or incomplete sending of the communication by the designated winner designated within the established terms and / or in case of rejection of the prize, the winner designated will be excluded from the competition and he will lose the right to the final award;
    • in case of one or more exclusions for any reason, in case of rejection of the prize by the designated winner, or in case of exclusion determined by the failure and / or late reply to the communications referred to in point b) above, the corresponding prize will not be awarded and it will thus be donated to the designated NPO in the following art. 24;
    • the activity described in the previous points will continue until all the prizes are assigned and / or they are devolved to the NPO. In any case it will not last beyond 09/24/2022;
    • the prizes that will not be awarded within these dates will be donated to the designated NPO. They will be sent to the NPO by 24/10/2022;
    • once the activities described above have been carried out, including the positive outcome of the aforementioned checks, the prizes will be sent to the winners at the indicated address indicated by 24/10/2022.

    14. OBLIGATIONS OF PARTICIPANTS AND PENALTIES

    During the Competition, the Participants will have to recognize and respect the authority of the Promoter and of any eventual person in charge and comply with their decisions and indications. At each stage of the Competition, the Promoter has the right to exclude the Participants in the event of:

    1. violation of the rules referred to in this Regulation;
    2. failure to meet the requirements for participation to the Competition;
    3. communication of untruthful data during registration;
    4. failure to comply with the indications and / or decisions of the Promoter and / or the persons in charge.

    15. CLOSING MINUTE OF THE COMPETITION

    Once the activities described in articles 10) and 13) of this Regulation have been completed, in the presence of an official of the Chamber of Commerce or a Notary, the closing report of the Competition will be drawn up.

    16. TERRITORY AND PARTICIPIANTS’ DATABASE

    Valid only within the Italian and San Marino Republic’s territories. The Promoter declares that the management system, as well as the Participants’ data collection database, are hosted on servers located in Italy. In particular, the data relating to all Participants and winners are collected and stored on servers owned by the company Aruba S.p.A., VAT number: 01573850516; for the collection of Participants’ data, the Promoter declares that a mirroring software system has been activated and will be kept functioning at all times: this system will be used to store all the data on servers and databases exclusively located in Italian territory.

    17. PRIZE DRAW SOFTWARE

    The Software will extract the winners’ data among all the Participants’ data. The participants that were already awarded in previous draws will be excluded.
    With regard to the Software, it was issued a specific report attesting that:
    - the functioning of the software and the collection and re-processing of data through it are carried out in accordance with the provisions and criteria provided for in the Regulation;
    - the data thus collected through software cannot be tampered with or altered by third parties, therefore the public faith and equal treatment of the Participants is guaranteed.
    We reserve the right to attach the above expert report to the documentation send to the Ministry of Economic Development.

    18. SKILL CONTEST SOFTWARE

    The Software will collect the data of the Participants, keep the lap times, assign points and positions in the ranking, in accordance with the provisions of this Regulation.
    The software is created by KUNOS Simulations S.r.l. - VAT 12417031007 - Via degli Olmetti 39 / B - 00060 - Formello (RM).
    With regard to the Software, it was issued a specific report attesting that:
    1) the functioning of the software and the collection and re-processing of data through it are carried out in accordance with the provisions and criteria provided for in the Regulation;
    2) the data thus collected through software cannot be tampered with or altered by third parties, therefore the public faith and equal treatment of the Participants is guaranteed.
    We reserve the right to attach the above expert report to the documentation send to the Ministry of Economic Development.

    19. FREE PARTICIPATION AND NON REFUNDABILITY OF THE PRIZES

    Participate to the contest is completely free.
    It is reiterated that, in the event they obtained a prize, the Participant cannot under any circumstances obtain a refund, nor the replacement of the prize with a prize of equal or different value.
    In any case, the normal costs of connection, Internet, as well as the hardware and software equipment necessary to participate, will be borne by each Participant.

    20. MODALITÀ DI CONSEGNA DEI PREMI E OBBLIGO DI VERIFICA DEL CORRETTO FUNZIONAMENTO DELLA CASELLA EMAIL DA PARTE DEL PARTECIPANTE

    The prizes will be sent to the shipping address communicated by the Participant while signing up to the Contest or to the different shipping address that will be communicated in the following phases of the Contest.
    Considering that the communications relating to the Regulation will take place via e-mail, the Participant is required to check the correct functioning of the e-mail address provided during registration.
    The Promoter and / or the Delegated subject do not assume any responsibility in case of malfunction of the Participant’s e-mail box, as well as if, by way of example but not limited to:
    1) the e-mail box is full;
    2) the email indicated by the Participant during registration is incorrect or incomplete;
    3) there was no response from the host connected to the winner’s email address used after sending the win notification email;
    4) the e-mail is disabled and / or unreachable at any time during the Competition period (for example: e-mail box inactive during registration, deactivated or expired in the phase following registration and / o when awarding the prize, etc.);
    5) the e-mail address indicated during registration is included in a blacklist;
    6) the e-mail address of the Promoter and its e-mails are entered in the Participant's spam box. In this sense, the same is recommended to consult the aforementioned section of the e-mail box communicated during registration.
    Please note that in the event of non-compliance with the charges and deadlines when registering for the Competition, as well as in the context of the award procedure, the Participant will be excluded and will lose the right to receive the prize, which will be reassigned to the reserves previously identified by the Promoter.

    21. ADVERTISING

    The competition will be advertised through:
    -              publication on website: ferrariesportsseries.gg;
    -              online advertising and digital marketing campaign on websites;
    -              direct marketing activities;
    -              radio and television advertising messages;
    -              social networks.
    The advertisements will comply to this Regulation.

    22. WAIVER OF REVALSE

    The Promoter declares to renounce the right of recourse of the withholding tax ex art. 30 D.P.R. 600/73 in favour of the winners

    23. REGULATION DEPOSIT

    This Regulation in the official and signed version are kept at the registered office of the Delegated Subject. A complete copy of this Regulation is available on the Website and at the Promoter’s registered office.

    24. NPO

    The unsolicited and / or unassigned prizes will be donated to charity to the NPO ONLUS AMACI - ASSOCIAZIONE GENITORI E AMICI CHIRURGIA PEDIATRICA GOZZADINI, P.IVA 92025280378, with registered office in Via Giuseppe Massarenti n. 11 - 40138 Bologna (BO).
    Any prizes awarded will have the characteristics referred to in the description above, or - if considering the needs of the NPO should it become necessary - prizes of the same value will be donated.
    In the event that the aforementioned NPO does not accept the unsolicited or unallocated prizes, the Promoter will identify another NPO to which the prizes will be donated, also taking into account the nature of the prizes and the purposes specifically pursued by the organization.

    25. PRIVACY

    Personal data will be processed by the Promoter and the Delegated Subject in compliance with Legislative Decree 196/03 and European Regulation 2016/679 (“GDPR”) and in accordance with the information provided to the Participants.
    The data controller is the Promoter.
    Personal data will be processed exclusively for this purpose by the appointed subjects, competent for carrying out the activities necessary for the correct management of the Competition.
    In case of failure to indicate personal data, whose conferment is mandatory for the correct participation of the data subjects to the Competition, according to the provisions of the Regulation, it will not be possible to participate.
    The processing of personal data may be carried out with and without the aid of electronic tools.
    The subjects to whom the personal data refer have the right at any time to obtain confirmation from the Data Controller of the existence of the data and to know the content and origin, verify its accuracy or request its integration, updating, rectification, cancellation, transformation into anonymous form or blocking of processed in violation of the law, and to oppose, for legitimate reasons, to their treatment.
    Winners’ data will be published on the Site and will be broadcasted on a podcast, through the Site and/or the Promoter’s social networks, also by appointed subjects, without any notice and / or without the payment of any compensation.
    The Personal Data of the Participants may be used to send information to the Participants and / or advertising material in relation to the Competition and its conduct, including the award and delivery phase of the prizes.
    In the event of an explicit and optional expression of consent, the data may, even after the Competition has taken place, be processed by the Promoter for marketing and / or commercial promotion purposes, to send newsletters via e-mail and to send printed or digital advertising material and / or periodic newsletters, in relation to the products or services offered by the Promoter.
    For the same purposes, the Promoter will be allowed to give the data to third parties.
    All the information related to the data processed through the Site are accessible at: https://www.ferrari.com/it-IT/privacy-policy

    26. FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY AND CHECKS

    The Participant who, according to the unquestionable judgment of the Promoter or by the appointed third subjects, has participated to the Competition fraudulently or in violation of the rules and the Regulation, will not be able to receive the prize won in this way.
    The Promoter, also through third parties, has the right to proceed, in the terms deemed most appropriate and in compliance with current legislation, to inhibit or limit actions aimed at making abusive access to its IT systems, to circumvent the system and / or the software or in any case to make fraudulent attempts.
    The Promoter has the right to carry out the necessary checks to ascertain the regularity of the participation, including, for example, the correctness of the data indicated by the Participant.

    27. WAIVER OF LIABILITY

    The Promoter and / or the Delegated Subject are not responsible for any defects or malfunctions of the Participants’ hardware, software or connectivity devices that prevent or limit the Internet connection (for example, but not limited to: malfunction or difficulty regarding technical tools, the computer, the mobile and / or fixed telephone line, the cables, the electronics, the software and the hardware, the transmission and the connection, the internet connection, etc.).
    In any case, no liability can be charged to the Promoter and / or to the Delegated Subject for any connection interruptions not attributable to them and / or due to force majeure.
    In addition, the Promoter and / or the Delegated Subject do not assume, in any case, any responsibility towards each Participant if he indicates incorrect or incomplete data (for example, incorrect indication of the e-mail address or its insertion in a black list, etc.), in accordance with the previous articles.
    The Promoter reserves the faculty to change in every moment and even only partially the ways to take part in the competition, with previous adequate communication and with no prejudice for Participants’ rights.

    SPORTING CODE

    All Drivers are required to read and understand the following rules.

    1. General Rules & Driver Conduct

    1. Drivers must use their full name in the game in order to participate in the competition.
    2. To participate in the competition the maximum allowed ping is 150.
    3. Drivers with higher ping or a spiky connection may be asked to leave the server or may be removed from it by the event administrator or Race Director.
    4. All drivers are expected to be ready to run at the designated time for official sessions.
    5. Drivers are expected to have familiarity with the regulations of the championship, as well as the specific and relevant features and rules of the game platform used.
    6. Drivers are expected to have read and understood the General Regulation.
    7. Only the race admins will decide whether a session should be delayed or restarted.
    8. It is not allowed to push the vehicle of another competitor to assist him/her - in case he/she has run out of fuel or experienced a mechanical breakdown etc..
    9. Bump drafting is also prohibited. The drivers shall provide ‘racing room’ to each other.
    10. Unsportsmanlike conduct is subject to penalties. Any driver attempting to wreck or intentionally ram another competitor may be banned from the session or even from the Championship.
    11. Event administrators, Stewards and the Race Director will oversight the sessions. Administrators can report any misconduct to be reviewed by Stewards and the Race Director, and may lead to penalties or removal from the session and/or formal rebuke or ban.

    2. Qualifying/Hotlap Sessions

    1. Drivers must achieve their fastest lap without exploiting external factors. It is forbidden to gain an advantage by exploiting other players on the track, such as bump drafting or driving too close to opponents in front.
    2. If a driver does so, he/she may receive a warning or even a penalty for the race session, which may include removal of the best lap time set or the obligation to start at the back of the grid. Slipstreaming may be allowed only if the aforementioned factors are not violated.
    3. Lap invalidation resulting from off-tracks are handled by the game and PTracker. Race control can also check the replay to verify if any violation of track limits has been done.
    4. It is strictly forbidden to stop on-track to teleport back to the garage. Teleporting to the garage may only be allowed from exit routes and other tarmac off-track areas (not grass or gravel), where they cannot disrupt the qualifying of other drivers. Any transgression will be severely penalized by the Stewards, and repeated offenders may receive a formal rebuke or may be banned from the series.
    5. Drivers on the outlap must let other drivers on their fast lap past by moving out of their way. The in-game blue flag system assists drivers in that. Ignoring the blue flag and holding up another driver on their fast lap are conducts that may be penalized by the Stewards.
    6. Exiting the pitlane must be done by exercising caution in order not to disrupt the timed lap of other drivers. It is strictly prohibited to cross the white line/veer and jump onto the ideal line; any violation may result in severe penalty from the Stewards.
    7. Approaching a driver on his/her fast lap and overtaking is forbidden. The driver behind must make sure that there is ample space in front before starting the timed lap while predicting potential pace differences, so that he/she does not disrupt the qualifying lap of the car in front. Drivers who disturb another driver on a fast lap from behind may be penalized by the Stewards and repeated offenders may receive a rebuke or ban from the series.

    3. Race Start

    1. The race start procedures are handled by the in-game system.
    2. Penalties for jump start will be applied automatically by the game.

    4. Track Limits

    1. Track limits are determined by the game itself, utilizing the in-game warning and penalty system for infractions. Race Control is assisted by PTracker for review further violations.
    2. Pit entry/exit lanes are considered part of the racing surface for the cars on track, unless admins decide otherwise for certain track layouts. Drivers using the pits have to stay within pit entry/exit lane lines with all four wheels and are not allowed to cross over. Riding on the line will be acceptable and any penalty decision will be at the discretion of the stewards.
    3. Going off of track with all four wheels due to a mistake is considered part of racing. Leaving the track at the same corner(s) repeatedly may be deemed as gaining an advantage and a penalty may be given either by the in-game penalty system or the Stewards.
    4. Gaining a position or gaining an advantage against a competitor or gaining track position (gaining time) by leaving the track in any way is against the rules, regardless of any in-game penalty that may be handed out, and the Stewards may apply penalties because of that, unless the driver gives back the position immediately or slows down to compensate within the same lap.

    5. Flag Rules

    1. Yellow flags are enforced and drivers must respect the “No passing when under yellow” rule. Drivers must be cautious and prepare for slowing down to avoid any incident ahead.
    2. If the drivers ignore yellow flags, it is within the Stewards discretion to apply or not a penalty.
    3. Blue flags: they are advisory only, slow/lapped drivers do not have to pull aside, they can stay on their line.
    4. A blue-flagged driver is not allowed to defend his track position against the lapping car and he/she should stay on his/her line. Intentionally holding up or defending against a lapping car may determinate, the application of a penalty or even the disqualification of the driver by the live Stewards. Drivers about to be lapped have to behave in a predictable way without sudden changes of direction or track position.
    5. Lapped drivers are allowed to unlap themselves as long as they can pull away after passing the driver that has a lap advantage.

    6. On Track Behaviour

    1. The driver in front has the right to choose any line at any section of the track. The driver in front loses this right when an overtaking driver brings his front wheel line up with the other drivers’ rear wheel. At this point drivers are in a “side-by-side” position and they both have to give each other at least 1 car’s width room.
    2. Defending is allowed and accepted as a reaction by the driver in front. It is not allowed to defend if there is any overlap between cars. Note that following a racing line into a corner is not considered defence (unless cars are deemed side-by-side).
    3. Both the passing driver and the driver in front are responsible for fair racing during the pass. It is the passing driver’s responsibility to choose a safe timing for the pass.
    4. Pass attempts at a turn is what causes most accidents. The preferred racing line through most corners is usually very narrow and sometimes it will be impossible for two cars to share tight corners side-by-side at full speed. For each corner, the right to the preferred racing line is decided at the turn-in point. A driver attempting to pass at corner entry has to be in a side-by-side position at the turn-in point to have a right to enter the corner side-by-side. If not, this driver must back off and give way to the driver up front.
    5. Dive-bombing should be avoided and is subject to a penalty. If the attempting driver was out of control and caused contact, or time loss to another driver, the penalties applied may be harsher than normal.
    6. Brake checking, unnecessary slowing through a corner, punting, bump-passing, cutting-off or chopping, whether there is contact or not, are not permitted and will be subject to penalty.
    7. Blocking is not allowed and subject to a penalty.
    8. Weaving to break a draft is considered blocking.
    9. Out-of-control or spinning drivers should lock their brakes to make it easier for other drivers to predict their movements. After a spin, the driver must keep the brakes pressed to make sure the car does not roll forward or back in order to not create an unpredictable situation for cars passing by.
    10. Drivers who go off track limits, if they can keep their cars under control, should slow down or wait for traffic to clear and re-join in a safe manner.

    7. Incident Reviews & Penalties

    1. Official Race sessions will be reviewed by race Stewards live within the Race Director.
    2. Reviews will be conducted by a minimum of two Stewards and the Race Director. Warning/penalty decisions will be issued by the Race Director.
    3. Race Director or Steward(s) will have authority to assign post-race penalties.
    4. Penalty criteria are as follows:
      1. Unavoidable contact or action: Racing incident, no penalty;
      2. Avoidable contact or action:
    • Warning
    • 5 seconds penalty
    • 10 seconds penalty
    • 15 seconds penalty
    • 30 seconds penalty
    • DQ (Disqualification from results)

    Unsportsmanlike conduct or any other misdemeanour: Warning, Disqualification or Ban from the series as determined by the Administrators and the Race Director.

    1. If a driver makes an avoidable contact and causes another driver to spin, lose positions or sustain heavy damage, the offending driver can expect a 15 seconds penalty as a minimum.
    2. Repeat offenders will receive a 30 second penalty with gradual severity.
    3. Stewards will exercise reasonable judgement at all times and particularly when reviewing light contacts, taps, bumps.
    4. The Stewards will note and review all incidents happened during each session. During a race, priority will be given to incidents involving cars in the first 10 positions, however all incidents noted will be reviewed either during or after each race. Any incident brought to the attention of the Stewards using an incident report submitted via the post-race Protest system will be reviewed as soon as possible, but after the Stewards have completed their review of incidents noted during a race. Incidents not filed via the Protest system may not be reviewed by the Stewards.
    5. The final results may be issued only after the Stewards have reviewed all incidents and applied the corresponding penalties. The final results will include any post-race penalty applied by Race Direction.

    8. Protest

    1. Participants may be allowed to file protests up to 30 minutes after the race session is concluded. A text channel on the Ferrari Esports Series Discord server named “Protest” will be open, and in that time participants may submit their protests in the following format:
    • Car #
    • Opponent car(s) #:
    • Lap #:
    • Turn #:
    • Short description of the incident: ………………
    1. A message will be posted by an Administrator confirming the start time of the Protest window (the time that the race ended). A further message will be posted to confirm the closure of the 30-minute window. Protests not sent in this timeframe will not be accepted and examined.
    2. Protests sent with the wrong format or incomplete may be discarded by the Stewards without viewing their content.
    3. Participants misusing the Protests channel by needless chatting, flaming and calling out other drivers will be penalised or even disqualified from the event/series.

    9. Warning and BWP

    1. Penalties issued by the Stewards during the official sessions, except during the Grand Final’s events, will lead to Behavioural Warning Points (BWP) that will be accumulated during the events execution.
    2. Once a driver reaches 12 BWP, he/she will not be permitted to participate in the event following the event where the last penalty was issued. The points will be cancelled for the subsequent event.
    3. If a driver reaches 12 points more than once during the championship. he/she will be disqualified from the series.
    4. Track limits warnings and penalties, pitlane speeding penalties and disqualification issued by the game itself are not included in the BWP system and they will not result in BWP, unless the Stewards find it necessary to duplicate the warning or penalty with one applied by Race Direction to make it counts towards BWP.
    5. If a driver, who would be eligible to participate in the Grand Finale event based on his/her championship points, exceeds the 12 BPW after the 4th round of the championship, he/she may not be allowed to participate in the Grand Final event, and his/her slot in the Grand Final event will be taken by the next driver in the standings.
    6. Besides granting a BWP, warnings issued during the qualification will be added to the series. Violating qualifying rules twice in the series will lead to a grid penalty determined by Race Direction.
    7. BWP of each driver with more than 0 will be displayed in the official final results issued by the Organiser.
    8. BWP points are as follows:
      1. Race DQ - 10 points
      2. 30 seconds penalty - 8 points
      3. 15 seconds penalty - 4 points
      4. 10 seconds penalty - 2 points
    9. If a driver exceeds 3 Warnings during a single race, he/she will receive 30 seconds post-race penalty.

    For each race in which the driver participates without gaining additional Behaviour Warning Points, two points will be deducted from the total. Negative scores will not be taken into account.
    10. Additional Rules on the Server
    In-game CHAT window must be enabled for all official test and event sessions in the game’s UI settings. The organiser will not accept any complaints about missed messages if sent using this chat.
    No in-game text chatting is permitted during Qualifying and Race. Players not complying to this rule may be warned or penalized during or after the session. Repeated offenders may receive a penalty affecting his or her race result or standings in the series or even a ban from the championship.

    TECHNICAL PARTNER
    • SPONSORING COMPANY
    • DELEGATED SUBJECT
    • CATEGORY
    • DURATION
    • CONTEST TARGET
    • PARTICIPANTS
    • PRIZE POOL
    • DEPOSIT
    • PRIZE DRAW MECHANICS
    • 10. PRIZE DRAW ASSIGNMENT
    • Mechanics of the Skill Contest
    • STEPS OF THE SKILLS COMPETITION
    • IDENTIFICATION OF WINNERS AND RESERVES and ASSIGNMENT OF THE SKILL COMPETITION PRIZES
    • OBLIGATIONS OF PARTICIPANTS AND PENALTIES
    • CLOSING MINUTE OF THE COMPETITION
    • TERRITORY AND PARTICIPIANTS’ DATABASE
    • PRIZE DRAW SOFTWARE
    • SKILL CONTEST SOFTWARE
    • FREE PARTICIPATION AND NON REFUNDABILITY OF THE PRIZES
    • MODALITÀ DI CONSEGNA DEI PREMI E OBBLIGO DI VERIFICA DEL CORRETTO FUNZIONAMENTO DELLA CASELLA EMAIL DA PARTE DEL PARTECIPANTE
    • ADVERTISING
    • WAIVER OF REVALSE
    • REGULATION DEPOSIT
    • NPO
    • PRIVACY
    • FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY AND CHECKS
    • WAIVER OF LIABILITY
    • Sporting Code