The arrival of the halo

In 2018, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen continued to fly the flag for Scuderia Ferrari. The Maranello team fielded the SF71H, a direct descendent of the previous year’s car in terms of its basic design concept. The major difference was the arrival of the halo, a device introduced by the FIA to improve driver safety in the cockpit area. The structure consisted of a wishbone shape coming to a point at the front of the cockpit and passing either side of the driver’s head to offer protection in the event of debris or a wheel coming through the cockpit area. The season got off to a great start for the Scuderia, with wins in Australia and Bahrain even though eternal rival Lewis Hamilton was right behind. That could best be seen in the Canadian Grand Prix, which was won by Sebastian who thus led the championship ahead of the Englishman by a single point. The Scuderia Ferrari man consolidated his lead with a win in the British Grand Prix, but a few mishaps during the summer meant that Hamilton was able to move ahead. In the final part of the season, the Maranello squad found itself trailing, but there were still some highpoints, including a well deserved win for Kimi Raikkonen in the United States Grand Prix at Austin. Scuderia Ferrari finished the year second in the Constructors’ classification and for the first time since 2008, both its drivers won at least one race. There were six victories in total, 18 podium finishes and 6 pole positions.