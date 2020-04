Formula 1 changed its rules and the capacity size was doubled to up to 3 litres

This was good news for Ferrari, who has always been producing engines of this size. The 312 F1 debuted in Siracusa with a victory by Surtees in a race, which didn’t count for the Championship. The season wasn’t really satisfying and Surtees was dismissed half way through the season, while Bandini gained results, which weren’t up for the Championship.