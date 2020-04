New drivers for the Scuderia Ferrari

Bandini, Mairesse and Scarfiotti as well as the new-entry John Surtees, who was already the fastest on motorbikes. The single-seater (156 F1-63) was fitted with new suspension, bodywork and engine: a V6 with injection system and 6 gears. The competition was stronger on the track and Ferrari concluded the season with a forth place.