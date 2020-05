Supplier

Garrett

Garrett Motion is a cutting-edge technology company, serving the auto industry with solutions to help build safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

Its innovations, rooted in more than 65-years of pioneering turbocharging systems, leverage the mechanical, electrical and software expertise of 1,200 engineers worldwide to enable its customers to set new benchmarks in vehicle performance today while anticipating their needs for the connected and autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. Garrett’s portfolio is one of the broadest in the industry, providing gasoline and diesel turbocharging solutions, hydrogen fuel cell and electric boosting applications for passenger vehicles as well as on- and off-highway commercial vehicles.Garrett employs 7,500 people across 13 manufacturing plants and 5 R&D Centers across the globe.