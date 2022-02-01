Enrico Antonio Racca was born in Savigliano (Italy) on 21 August 1977.

He graduated in Electrical Engineering at the Turin Polytechnic in 2002 and in 2009, he received an MBA.

He joined Fiat in 2003 as a Supplier Quality Engineer and then worked on the development of various models from the Alfa Romeo MiTo to Chrysler commercial vehicles. In 2014 he was appointed as the group’s Global Commodity Manager, overseeing implementation of worldwide procurement strategies relating to the purchase of components for vehicle platforms.



In 2015, he joined Ferrari as Head of F1 Purchasing, a role he fulfilled until 2019, when Mattia Binotto put him in charge of Staff Functions. In January 2022 came the announcement that he had been appointed as Head of Supply Chain & Manufacturing, which involves dealing with procurement, production, quality, logistics and engineering of materials used in the construction of Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 cars.



A keen motorsport enthusiast, Enrico also likes motorcycling. In his free time, he plays sports and enjoys time spent in the open air with his two children. He has always been a Juventus supporter.