Founded in 2001, RICHARD MILLE quickly established itself as one of the pre-eminent players within the watchmaking industry, developing a unique, immediately recognizable architectural aesthetic.

RICHARD MILLE’S success is a product of three crucial elements: the best of cutting-edge innovative technology, a strong, imaginative artistic and architectural dimension, and watches designed to be resistant and ergonomic.



The Brand endeavoures to apply the techniques and materials found in the most innovative sectors such as in the domains of F1 racing car development and the aerospace industry to watchmaking, with the goal of creating extreme timepieces, without gimmicks, and extend the field of horological knowledge and invention.