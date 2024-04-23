AN UNPRECEDENTED PROGRAMME BRINGS THE FERRARI COMMUNITY TOGETHER IN THE UNITED STATES FOR A UNIQUE SERIES OF MOTORSPORT, SPORTS CARS AND LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES THAT CAPTURE THE ESSENCE OF THE PRANCING HORSE.
May 5Miami Circuit Parade
Back to Blue
One colour. Two shades. Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary in the United States with an unprecedented programme of events marked by two historic shades of blue: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.
May 4
Speed meets style
The iconic Maranello Clutch in two new exclusive variants
May 3
Miami Capsule Collection
An exclusive capsule collection inspired by the USA racing heritage and the vibrant energy of Miami
3 - 5 May
Miami Grand Prix
Miami International Autodrome at the heart of Ferrari festivities
May 2
The first Ferrari premiere in America
The new two-seater berlinetta powered by a mid-front-mounted V12 has been presented at an exclusive event in Miami Beach
May 1
Unique livery
In Miami, a special livery for the SF-24 celebrates the rediscovered colours
April 28
A dialogue between past and present
April 28 - May 1
A Cavalcade in historic colours
70 Ferraris will journey to Miami, ending in a parade for all fans
April 24
Ferrari and HP announce a Title Partnership
Iconic companies join forces, underlining shared brand values and commitment to performance, innovation, excellence, and trust.
Iconic look, visionary technology
Exclusive products celebrate the return of two unforgettable colours