Supplier

Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is the world’s leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, wellness and sport.

Technogym offers a complete training solutions ecosystems that includes products, the Mywellness digital platform, services and content to offer personalized training experiences at home, at the gym, at hotels or in rehabilitation centers. With over 2,200 employees and 14 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 80,000 Wellness centers and 300.000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym and 50 million users train every day on Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last seven Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018. Alongside its business, for over 30 years Technogym has been committed to promoting Wellness, a lifestyle based on regular physical activity, a balanced diet and a positive mental attitude, a typically Italian lifestyle whose roots are to be found in the ancient Roman saying “mens sana in corpore sano” and which is able to blend business with social responsibility.