Supplier

Sabelt

Sabelt has always stood for high safety in the world of supercars and motorsport.

It is a global leader in development and manufacturing of seats, seatbelts and racewear. The collaboration with Ferrari is grounded in the sharing of common values, always moving towards innovation thanks to intensive R&D activities. It started in 1970s with the supply of F1® seatbelts, has been strengthened in 2007 with the Ferrari Challenge and in 2019 with a 6-years contract for GT cars.