    Help us shape the future: let your support be heard!

    The future is all yet to be invented!

    We have come to the end of an exciting season, and we are already working towards the next one, which will bring many changes and important challenges.

    The Give Your Boost initiative, in continuation of Shape Another Future, was born with the goal of celebrating our Supporters’ ability to imagine and dream.


    Join us in this initiative, free your wit and share your ideas with us. The format can be a card, or any kind of creative content (a visual message, an image, a photograph, a collage) to be made with the special creative kit that you can download in this page. You can also complete your creative work with a short video of up to 20 seconds, in which you can send some words of encouragement to the team and the drivers.

    To participate, you can send your work and the presentation video to info@shapeanotherfuture.com, including your first and last name and date of birth.

    A first selection of the works will be displayed in preview to the drivers during the race weekend in Abu Dhabi. Out of all the works received, ten will be selected to be a part of a special video message for the new season.

    It’s easy to participate: you have to follow four simple steps.
    Download the Creative Guidelines and remember to read the rules and guidelines carefully.
    Create your encouragement card for the team and the drivers. You can also make a short video supporting your work.
    Send us your work in digital format to info@shapeanotherfuture.com
    Follow us on social media to stay updated on the initiative.

    What are you waiting for? Let your support be heard, Share Your Boost!

