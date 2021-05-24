General rules:

In order to take part in the Contest, you need to have your domicile in the European geographic area, that includes the following states: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, North Macedonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Island, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary. These subjects (hereinafter also “Recipients”) must fill in the appropriate form (respectively for the prize draw and skill contest) that will be available at the website: ferrariesportsseries.gg.

The Recipients will have to enter the data that are necessary to identify them required by the appropriate form, they will have to read the information on the processing of personal data, to accept this Regulation and to follow all the other instructions that the Promoter will provide through the form or via e-mail. By doing so, the Recipients will become participants in the Competition (hereinafter also referred to as “Participants”).

The participation is not allowed to: minors under the age of 16, minors between the age of 16 and 18 without the prior consent of their legal guardians, employees of the Promoter, of the Delegated Subjects, its consultants and all those who have contributed to the realization of the Contest “Ferrari Esports Series”.

In the event that the same subject has participated in the Competition through different e-mail addresses or fictitious names, it will be excluded from the Competition and no prize will be awarded to it, in accordance with the provisions of these Regulations.

The Promoter reserves the right to verify at any time the possession of the requirements to participate in this Competition and to exclude the subjects who do not have it; the Promoter reserves the right to verify at any time the data (also by requiring producing a valid identification document), included the prize awards phase.

Prize draw :

the participation can all the subjects of age and that will be over 16 at the moment of the enrolment. The subjects between the age of 16 and 18 will be allowed to take part in the Contest only with the prior consent of their legal guardians.

Skill contest:

the participation can all the subjects of age and that will be over 18 at the moment of the enrolment if:

1. they were not disqualified or banned from previous contests that were organized or managed by the Promoter;

2. they are equipped with adequate hardware and software devices:

2.a) SOFTWARE:

a valid license of the software called “Assetto Corsa”, PC version;

the downloadable content Dream Pack 1/2/3 DLC + Tripl3 Pack DLC or Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition;

a driver account within the game;

further software that will be necessary in relation to other phases of the Contest, as indicated and provided by the Provider (PTracker - Ptracker Tutorial);

voice chat software “Discord” to interact with the Promoter and the other subjects involved in the Contest.

2.b) HARDWARE: