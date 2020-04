86,400 seconds challenge

For the launch of the "Ferrari at 24 Heures Du Mans" exhibit at the Museo Ferrari, we asked the 2019 F1 eSports Champion David Tonizza for something special:to try his hand at racing on the virtual Le Mans circuit, using the simulator that is set up at the museum. David accepted our invitation and set his personal record at 4:00:44 minutes.

Now, he's looking for other racers out there to try and beat his time.

If you think you've got what it takes, this is your chance. Visit the MuseoFerrari to train and improve your performance and get ready for the official "86,400 seconds challenge" event, where virtual racers will have 24 hours to beat Tonizza. The event will be spread out over 3 days (date to be set), during the Museum's regular opening hours (9.30 AM - 6.00 PM).

Book your Training Session and secure your presence at the event by writing to museo@ferrari.com

But hurry: the simulator will be accessible to a limited number of participants.

All requests need to be submitted at least 3 days prior to the desired date of participation.

The simulator is accessible to Museum ticket holders only.