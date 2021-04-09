Logo
    Ready to enter a world of superlative experiences?
    Ferrari Tour Club Edition are a series of exclusive driving events, mixing the freedom of the open road with the thrill of the track, created to allow Ferraristi to share unique moments in wonderful locations. Discover our Ferrari GT Tour for memorable adventures along some of Europe’s most breathtakingly beautiful driving roads in a world of exclusivity and luxury, or our Ferrari Sport Tour, to unleash your racing spirit on some of Europe’s most iconic roads and circuits.

    GT TOUR

    Our GT Tours take you on a  series of delightful surprises and memorable adventures along some of Europe’s most breathtakingly beautiful driving roads, allowing you to experience some exhilarating moments on the most enchanting and exclusive locations. At the heart of the GT Tours lie four iconic destinations, handpicked to offer Ferrari owners the ultimate combination of luxury and driving pleasure.

    Contact your Official Ferrari dealer for further information and reservation.

    SPORT TOUR

    The Ferrari Sport Tour are a perfect balance of luxury experiences and country-road driving, designed to bond you with your Ferrari, while enjoying luxury hotels and each destinations’ finest restaurants. Participants will encompass some of Europe’s greatest driving roads en route to the continent’s most prestigious circuits. 

    Contact your Official Ferrari dealer for further information and reservation.

    Next Event
    00
    DD
    00
    HH
    00
    MM
    00
    SS
    9 - 11 April • 2021
    28 - 30 May • 2021
    4 - 6 June • 2021
    25 - 27 June • 2021
    28 - 29 August • 2021
    10 - 12 September • 2021
    1 - 3 October • 2021
    5 - 7 November • 2021

    Join this exclusive club and enjoy luxury driving tours and unique racing events. Membership gives you access to a selection of bespoke packages and a range of other privileges, including customized Ferrari gifts and unforgettable experiences.

    • GT TOUR
    • SPORT TOUR
    • Calendar
    • Join Us