    Ferrari F355 Challenge

    The F355 Challenge flanked the 348 Challenge in the Ferrari Challenge for the 1995 season. After the European series was launched in 1993 and followed by the North American one in 1994, 1995 brought a Japanese series too. Like the model it was chosen to replace the F355 Challenge was directly derived from its road-going berlinetta namesake. Once again, the engine was strictly a production one and the very limited modifications were confined to the exhaust system, the clutch, the slick tyres and obligatory racing safety equipment (roll cage, six-point safety harness, fire extinguisher, front two hook and electric circuit breaker). The F355 Challenge continued competing until 2000 when it was joined by the 360 Challenge which replaced it the following year.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 77mm
    • Unitary displacement436.94cc
    • Total displacement3495.50cc
    • Compression ratio11:1
    • Maximum power279 kW (380 hp) at 8250 rpm
    • Power per litre109hp/l
    • Maximum torque363 Nm (37 kgm) at 6000 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, five valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesteel monocoque with tubular steel rear sub-frame
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 88litres
    • Front tyresP Zero 245-645-18
    • Rear tyresP Zero 305-645-18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4250mm
    • Width1900mm
    • Height1170mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1514mm
    • Rear track1615mm
    • Weight1355kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-