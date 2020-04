The “MainPower” service is a combination of the New Power extended warranty and Ordinary Maintenance and replaces the NewPower extended warranty for the California, 458 Italia, 458 Spider and FF. This offer is only valid for cars that have previously joined the 7-years Genuine Maintenance programme.

The coverage offered by the MainPower package with respect to the warranty extension is exactly the same as the current New Power or New Power15. However, with regard to ordinary maintenance the service follows the same standards of the tried and tested 7-years Genuine Maintenance programme. In this case, however, the activation and expiry date coincide with the date of coverage of the New Power Warranty. The main activation and exclusion rules of the new MainPower Programme follow those of the New Power Warranty, the latter being the main service.

The application to join the MainPower Programme can be made within the period provided, following the same activation procedures as the other warranty formulas. The service lasts 12 months, renewable.

The ordinary maintenance operations covered are those regulated by the Genuine Maintenance Programme and described in the warranty booklet of the specific vehicle. To define the activities to be performed, it is necessary to take the service history into account.

Since the car, when the New Power checklist is drawn up, must be serviced (and therefore the last service due has been performed), it is not possible to carry out maintenance within the first month of validity of the MainPower service.

Ferrari S.p.A. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE OR INTERRUPT THIS PROGRAMME AT ANY TIME, it being understood that all the vehicles included in the programme may continue to benefit from the guarantee until the expiry date.