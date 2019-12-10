Heir to the 342 America, this model was aimed at the same segment of the market. The Colombo-designed V12 was dropped in favour of the Aurelio Lampredi version that featured cylinder heads with twin inlet tracts.
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke84 x 68mm
Unitary displacement376.84cc
Total displacement4522.08cc
Compression ratio8 : 1
Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 6300 rpm
Power per litre66hp/l
Maximum torque-
Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder