The 250 Monza was powered by the V12 engine of the 250 MM, mounted in the highly capable chassis of the 750 Monza. The gearbox was mounted at the rear to improve the weight distribution, and the De Dion rear axle proved very effective. Four different “Barchetta” bodies were built by Scaglietti and Pinin Farina. The car debuted with a victory at the Hyeres 12 Hour race of 1954, driven by Maurice Trintignant and Luigi Piotti.