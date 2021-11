“Passion and Legend” is the extraordinary story of Enzo Ferrari and his company, retraced through cars and images.

Ferrari is the transposition into the real world of its founder’s vision and his unconditional love for cars, as we can see in this exhibition of seven decades of the most beautiful cars.



Then we find the 166 Inter of 1948, the first Ferrari mainly for road use, the Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta “Tdf” of 1956 and again the Dino 246.



The exhibition carries on down to the cars of today such as the F12tdf, a special limited series, and the 812 Superfast, the company’s highest performing road car.