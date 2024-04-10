Motor Valley Fest at the MEF

On Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June, for Motor Valley Fest, visitors to the “Supercars” exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena will receive a free exhibition poster.

FERRARI RANGE DISPLAY AND TEMPORARY EXHIBITION OPENING

From 5 to 8 June, for the entire duration of the Motor Valley Fest, a number of Ferraris in the current range will be on display in the forecourt in front of the Museum entrance. A dedicated area within the exhibition space will also allow access to the temporary exhibition dedicated to the “Klemantaski Collection” archive. The exhibition, dedicated to the celebrated British motorsport photographer, will be open to the public on all days and included in the ticket for the museum.

SUPERCAR TALKS

On Saturday, 7 June, starting at 11 a.m. in the meeting room inside the exhibition hall, it will be possible to attend a special event open to the public in which Carlo Palazzani, Head of Pilot Cars Exterior Design, Gianmarco Picardi, Ferrari Classiche Workshop Manager, and Matteo Turconi, Senior Product Marketing Manager, moderated by Alessandro Lago of Motor1, will retrace the history of Ferrari supercars from the GTO to the LaFerrari.

Free entry by reservation only and while places last.

The ticket for the Museum will be included upon presentation of the reservation receipt at the ticket office.