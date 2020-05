Ferrari’s 70th anniversary

The driver line-up remained unchanged for 2017, with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel of the SF70H, the number representing Ferrari’s 70th anniversary, with the logo prominent on the drivers’ race suits and the mechanics overalls throughout the year. The season got off to the best possible start, with Sebastian winning in Australia and coming second in China. Another win in Bahrain saw the German heading the championship standings. Sebastian had a real affinity for his car, confirmed when he won again in Monaco and Hungary, where Kimi played a vital role for the team. Seb also finished second in Russia, Canada, Austria and Belgium. Raikkonwn was second in Monaco and third in Russia and Great Britain. Vettel led the championship up to the Belgian Grand Prix, but the final part of the season was less positive for the team, which posted a few retirements that prevented it from chasing down the world titles. Sebastian at least had the satisfaction of winning in Brazil, ensuring he finished second in the championship. Kimi finished third in three of the last four races and was fourth in the championship. The Scuderia had never before won five races in a season of Formula 1’s hybrid era and claimed second place in the Constructors’ classification. The year had delivered five wins, 15 podium finishes, five pole positions and seven fastest race laps.