Franco Gozzi was nominated Head of the Scuderia and the Press Office

The new 312 F1-68 was driven by Chris Amon, Andrea de Adamich and Jacky Ickx with mixed results but constant technological innovations. The first victory was gained by Ickx in France in the rain, but it wasn’t enough to shake up the classification, where Ferrari wasn’t competitive enough against Lotus and Brabham. Another season, which was filed in a hurry.