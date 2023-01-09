Frédéric Vasseur was born in Draveil, France on 28 May 1968.

In 1995, he graduated in Aeronautical Engineering at ESTACA (École Supérieure des Techniques Aéronautiques et de Construction Automobile) in Paris.

In 1992, while still studying, he established RPM, preparing Formula 3 engines for Renault. In 1996, he set up the ASM team, racing in Formula 3. He ran the operation up to 2015, winning various titles including the French one in 1998 with David Saelens at the wheel, going on to win the European title four times between 2004 and 2007, with Jamie Green, Lewis Hamilton, Paul Di Resta and Romain Grosjean.

In 2004, he created a second team, ART Grand Prix winning eighth teams’ championships across GP2 and GP3 and eleven drivers’ titles including clinching the 2016 GP3 crown with Charles Leclerc.

An enquiring mind and a willingness to explore new avenues led Vasseur to set up AOTech in 2010, a company specialising in driving simulators and CFD design. Two years later, along came Spark Racing Technology, dealing in the design and manufacture of hybrid and electrical systems. The company secured the contract to supply Formula E chassis, when the category for fully electric single-seaters was first set up by the FIA (Federation Internationale Automobile) in 2014.

Frédéric first appeared in the Formula 1 paddock in 2016 as Renault Team Principal. The following year he moved on to become Managing Director of the Sauber Group, as well as Team Principal of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, which morphed into Alfa Romeo Racing in 2019, running Ferrari power units.

After the 2022 season, he was asked to take on the role of Scuderia Ferrari General Manager and Team Principal, starting in his new position on 9 January 2023.