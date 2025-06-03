Partner



HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most.

Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.

As part of the partnership, the integration of HP’s high-performance products and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, conferencing technology, and printing capabilities, will enable Scuderia Ferrari HP to charge training precision and optimize processes, on and off the track. HP is also committed to accelerate sustainable innovation whether through technology or sport and to expand educational initiatives within teams and communities, to create a lasting impact for generations to come.