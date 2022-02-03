  • Store

    26 October 2022

    IMOLA

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

    PACKAGES

    The event includes six hours of track time and the complete hospitality package for driver and a non-driver companion (or two drivers) - including breakfast, lunch and early evening cocktails. Membership includes a bespoke set of racing equipment - race suit, boots, gloves, personalized helmet, protective undergarments and HANS (Head and Neck Support) device.


    Schedule and timing* of the day:

    • Events Accreditation: from 07:30

    • Driver briefing: 8:30 – 9:00

    • Driver sighting laps: 09:00 -09:20

    • First driving session (3 hours): 09:30 - 12:30

    • Lunch at Hospitality: 13:00 - 14:00 

    • Group photo: 14:00 - 15:00

    • Second driving session (3 hours): 14:30 – 17:30

    • Closing aperitif and awards ceremony: 17:30 - 19:00


    *Timing subject to change

    Turns
    • LocationImolaItaly
    • Circuit Length4909 m

    Contact your Official Ferrari Dealer for further information and reservation

