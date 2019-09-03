The ﬁrst four-seater to be powered by a V8 turbo.
The new GTC4Lusso T is equipped with an evolution of the 3.9-litre V8 turbo which punches out a maximum of 610 cv at 7,500 rpm, guaranteeing powerful acceleration with maximum torque of 760 Nm available between 3,000 and 5,250 rpm. Despite such impressive performance, the GTC4Lusso T’s fuel consumption ﬁgures guarantee extended range, ideal for town driving or long trips. Combining this powertrain with rear-wheel drive has resulted in signiﬁcant weight-saving. Adding four-wheel steering to the mix gives the car additional agility and quicker responses. The rearwheel steering system is integrated with the latest evolution of the electronic controls of the SCME suspension, ESP 9.0 and third generation Side Slip Control (SSC3).
Note: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Meticulous attention to design and carefully executed detailing has produced a cabin that is a ﬂawless triumph of sporty luxury. Another ﬁrst for the GTC4Lusso T is the new Dual Cockpit architecture designed to enhance the shared driving experience for both driver and passenger.
Thanks to a unique integration of Ferrari state-ofthe-art technologies. Ushering in a whole new Ferrari GT concept is aimed squarely at drivers looking for range as well as sporty driving and versatility.
Like every engine to come out of Maranello, the GTC4Lusso T’s V8 turbo has all the classic Ferrari power unit qualities: razor-sharp throttle response, blistering performance, continuous and powerful acceleration at all speeds, an exhilarating soundtrack and compact dimensions. Mounted low down in the chassis, it helps sharpen driving dynamics.