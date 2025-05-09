Housed within a stunning 19th-century palace overlooking the serene waters of the Bay of Biscay, on the coastal town of Getxo, near Bilbao, Palacio Arriluce Hotel is an exceptional retreat where history and elegance meet contemporary luxury.

The meticulously preserved interiors celebrate the grandeur of its noble past, while each thoughtfully designed room provides the highest level of comfort, offering spectacular views of the coastline and lush surrounding landscapes.

Indulge in exquisite dining experiences featuring the freshest regional ingredients, relax on the sun-drenched terrace, or unwind in the spa. Palacio Arriluce provides, then, a perfect balance of heritage, comfort, and contemporary elegance.