Borgo San Felice is an old Tuscan hamlet nestled in the hills of Chianti Classico. Siena, Montalcino, and the enchanting lunar landscape of the creti senesi are all nearby. Surrounded by woods, olive groves and vineyards that have been cultivated for centuries, this is the perfect place to relax and enjoy Tuscan hospitality at its very best.
Lunch & welcome presentation at Il Verrocchio
The exclusive “Il Verrocchio” is the only restaurant in Florence with a wonderful terrace directly overlooking the Arno River, perfect for al fresco dining, while enjoying a panorama of rare beauty in the Tuscan
countryside. Here you will have the chance to taste traditional Italian and Mediterranean gourmet dishes, as well as Tuscan specialties: a truly unforgettable culinary experience.
Coffee break, wine cellar and abbey visit at Osteria di Passignano
Badia di Passignano, located in the heart of Chianti Classico, is an ancient monastery dating back to 395 and still home to the monks of Vallombrosian order, guardians of its cultural and historical treasures. Here you will discover this majestic property thanks to a guided tour through the ancient walls of the abbey and among the old wine barrels.
Check-in & relaxation at Borgo San Felice
Welcome dinner at Poggio Rosso
The elegant, authentic cuisine at the One-Michelin star Il Poggio Rosso respects and reflects the local region. You are invited to experience the flavours and aromas of Tuscan tradition. A gastronomic journey that perfectly combines a cosmopolitan vision of flavour, international expertise, technical skills, and creativity, resulting in a truly authentic and innovative dining experience.
Visit and cheese tasting at Caseificio Cugusi
While in Pienza, a visit to a traditional Caseficio is not to be missed. This is an opportunity to discover the culinary jewel of this region: the renowned Pecorino di Pienza. At Caseificio Cugusi you will learn about the production of Pecorino and have the chance to indulge in a cheese-tasting session.
Lunch at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Executive Chef Andrea Campani takes inspiration from the local surroundings to create exquisite Tuscan cuisine, incorporating the finest fresh, local produce. Enjoy a lunch that celebrates the very best that this region has to offer.
Dinner in Siena
A tour of Tuscany would not be complete without a visit to the beautiful city of Siena. Soak up the rich history and tradition as you take in the city’s winding streets and famous piazza del Campo.
This is the perfect place to end a day’s touring with an unforgettable dinner in the heart of Siena.
Coffee break and wine cellar visit at Le Mortelle
Le Mortelle estate is in the heart of Maremma in Tuscany, set in an extraordinary position, surrounded by the natural beauty of this region. At this stunning modern winery and cellar, you will have the opportunity to discover the history of this region’s wine production and enjoy a relaxing break on your tour.
Lunch at Osteria del Tasso
This charming restaurant sits overlooking the Via Bolgherese, or ‘wine road’. Set in the heart of historic vineyards, this is the perfect locationto enjoy a traditional lunch and savour the beauty of your surroundings.