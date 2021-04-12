12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Coworth Park AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

At the end of a scenic route that runs through polo fields and wooded parkland, an indulgent escape awaits weary souls at the Coworth Park in Ascot. With 240 acres of picturesque parkland, an equestrian centre, polo fields and plenty of outdoor pursuits, Coworth Park will be the perfect location where to start driving through the beautiful Cotswold landscape.

14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Private polo match and lesson

A polo experience at Guards Polo Academy at Coworth Park is more than just a lesson or a game – it is a foray into a world of unparalleled recreational delight and a unique physical pastime. Field-side hospitality will be second to none as players and spectators enjoy the idyllic parkland settings of these polo grounds.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - Hartwell House

A beautiful setting for dinner striking the perfect balance of ambience, service and delicious food, to give you the ultimate dining experience. Executive Head Chef Daniel Richardson has created wholesome, flavoursome and imaginative dishes.