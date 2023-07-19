The locations of the challenge





EUROPE

Exciting races and a commitment to excellence: the Ferrari Challenge Europe has made history as a premier motorsport event, fascinating audiences around the world.





NORTH AMERICA

The Ferrari Challenge North America revels in the allure of legendary circuits where motor racing history has been made. The team spirit in the paddock is incredible.





UNITED KINGDOM



Reserved exclusively for British drivers, the Ferrari Challenge UK is the first national series after the Italian championship in the early days of the single-make series. It is held in what is universally recognised as the homeland of motorsport.





JAPAN

During the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2022 event, the new schedule for Ferrari Challenge Japan was announced. This national championship is composed of five stages that take place in the Land of the Rising Sun.