    Officially founded on May 17th 2001, the Ferrari Club Switzerland is recognised and supported by both Ferrari Suisse and Ferrari S.p.A.

    The Club currently has 600 members, making it one of the world’s largest in terms of per capita national membership.  The Club has an excellent reputation thanks to the high standard of activities it offers its members. In fact, it has organised several important events over the years. In 2003, for instance, it unveiled the new Enzo Ferrari to its members a full week before the car’s official presentation at the Geneva Motor Show.

    In 2004, members were given an exclusive preview of the new 612 Scaglietti five days before its official presentation on March 4th at Geneva.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Ferrari Club Switzerland
    Foundation: 2001
    Address: Im Holmig 10 CH-4451 Wintersingen, Switzerland
    Phone: + 41 (0)61 9718080
    Fax: + 41 (0)61 9718181
    Website: www.ferrariclubswitzerland.ch
    E-mail: info@ferrariclubswitzerland.ch

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Heinz Inauen
    Vice president: Roger Willhalm
    Other members: Philippe Andrey, Oliver Baumann, Daniel Marbot, Marco Parroni
    Clubmanager: Brigitte Gasser