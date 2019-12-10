The 612 Sessanta was designed to celebrate Ferrari’s 60th anniversary. Built onto the body of the 612 Scaglietti (introduced at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show), the Sessanta comes with the same full enhancement package. 612 Sessanta is produced on the body of the 612 Scaglietti introduced during the Geneva Motor-Show 2007, and thus comes with the full enhancement package used for the latter.