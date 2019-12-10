Ferrari’s GT cars have always been highly competitive in the hands of privateers, and their racing achievements have played a fundamental role in the company’s motor sport history. That’s why the Ferrari Challenge one-make racing series was created – it was Ferrari’s way of getting owners of its road-going GT cars back on the track. The idea for a specific competition for the 8-cylinder cars first became reality back in 1993 with the 348 Berlinetta. In 1995 it was the turn of the F355, thanks to a special kit developed in-house by Ferrari. The 2000 season saw the debut of the 400-bhp, V8-engined 360 Modena Challenge alongside the F355. The 360 Modena maintains the same output (400 bhp @ 8,500 rpm) as the standard road car, but incorporates a number of modifications designed to radically improve its performance in track use.

