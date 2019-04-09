Cookie Policy

Cookies sind kleine Textdateien, die beim Besuchen unserer Website auf dem Computer oder Mobilgerät des Nutzers gespeichert werden.
Cookies werden von uns verwendet, damit der Nutzer auf unserer Website die bestmögliche Erfahrung macht. Diese Website verwendet auch Cookies von Drittanbietern, um personalisiertes Werbematerial bereitzustellen.
Die Cookies werden wie folgt unterteilt.
Session Cookies. Diese Cookies werden automatisch gelöscht, sobald der Nutzer den Browser schliesst.
Persistent Cookies. Das sind Cookies, die auf dem Gerät des Nutzers bis zum Erreichen eines bestimmten Ablaufdatums (gerechnet in Minuten, Tagen oder Jahren ab der Erstellung/Aktualisierung von Cookies) gespeichert bleiben.
Cookies von Drittanbietern. Das sind Cookies, die von Dritten bzw. einer anderen Website angelegt werden.
Es besteht die Möglichkeit, die einzelnen Cookies über die Einstellungen der meisten Browser zu kontrollieren und zu entfernen. Das könnte jedoch dazu führen, dass einige Funktionen unserer Website nicht richtig verwendet werden können.
Um mehr zu erfahren, können Sie auf www.aboutcookies.org oder www.allaboutcookies.org.
Um Ihre Erfahrung auch bei der Verwaltung der Cookies zu verbessern, haben wir uns dazu entschieden, die auf dieser Website verwendeten Cookies nach den verfolgten Zielen in vier Kategorien einzuteilen: Essential, Comfort, Performance, Advertising.
Der Nutzer hat jederzeit die Möglichkeit, jede spezifische Cookie-Kategorie direkt von der Website aus zu aktivieren oder zu deaktivieren (mit Ausnahme der Essential-Cookies, die unbedingt erforderlich sind). Im Falle der Cookies von Drittanbietern, führt die Deaktivierung zur Nichtnutzung der Cookies von dieser Seite (und nicht zu deren Löschung).
Essential: Diese Cookies sind wichtig für das reibungslose Funktionieren der Website und ihrer Funktionen. Beispiele: Cookies zur Authentifizierung.
Comfort: Diese Cookies gestatten das Verbessern des Komforts und der Benutzerfreundlichkeit von Internetseiten und das Anbieten einer Vielzahl von Funktionen. In den Comfort-Cookies können zum Beispiel die Suchergebnisse, die Spracheinstellungen und die Schriftgröße gespeichert werden.
Performance: Diese Cookies sammeln Informationen zur Art und Weise, wie die Internetseiten genutzt werden. Die Performance-Cookies helfen uns zum Beispiel dabei, zu bestimmen, welche die beliebtesten Bereiche auf unserer Website sind. Was uns wiederum gestattet, die Inhalte der Internetseiten auf Ihre Bedürfnisse anzupassen und gleichzeitig unsere über das Internet angebotenen Dienstleistungen zu verbessern.
Advertising: : Diese Cookies werden verwendet, um das Senden von Informationen und Mitteilungen zu Werbezwecken auf die Interessen der Nutzer abzustimmen, z.B. anhand der besuchten Seiten.
wordpress_COOKIEHASH
Persistent (2 years)
Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.
wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH
WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.
Persistent (2 years)
Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).
simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local
Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).
gt_booking_cookie
This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.
ASPSESSIONIDAS
Persistent (no expire date)
Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.
cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo
Persistent (1 year)
This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.
ferrari-cookie-notice
This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy
ferraricookieconsent
Persistent (13 months)
Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.
hublot_banner_cc
This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.
tutorialWatched
Persistent (no expire date)
Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.
ffv
Menu Navigation cookie
mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version
Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies
PHPSESSID
This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.
GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3
Persistent (7 days)
Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.
dealerid
30 days
Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id associated to the user visit.
hotjar.com
Hotjar: Link opt out
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
script.crazyegg.com
CrazyEgg: Link opt out
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
_ym_metrika_enabled
60 minutes
Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed
_ym_isad
2 days
Determines whether a user has ad blockers
_ym_uid
1 year
Used for identifying site users
_ym_d
1 year
Stores the date of the user's first site session
yabs-sid
Until the session ends
Session ID
_ym_debug
Until the session ends
Indicates that debug mode is active
_ym_mp2_substs
Until the session ends
Used for Target Call
_ym_visorc_*
__utma
Google Analytics: Link opt out
This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.
__utmb
Persistent (30 minutes)
This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.
__utmc
Session
This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.
__utmt_UA_23603234_4
Persistent (10 minutes)
This cookie is used to track events.
__utmv
Persistent (2 years)
This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.
__utmz
Persistent (6 months)
This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.
_ga
Persistent (2 years)
Used to distinguish users.
_gid
24 hours
_gat
Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.
_gat_prod
_gat_trackerFerrari
_gat_uat
aitrk
30 days
Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.
_ai_id
30 days
Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.
theTengs
30 days
Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.
loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid
AddThis: Link opt out
AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.
__atuvc
Persistent (1 year)
The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.
__atuvs
Persistent (30 minutes)
The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.
mmapi.store.p.[0..N]
Oracle: Link opt out
Persistent (1 year)
Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.
mmapi.store.s.[0..N]
Session
Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.
mmcore.tst
Persistent
Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.
Persistent (1 year)
Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.
_TA_privacy
Persistent (1 year)
Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.
_sp_ses
30 minutes
Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.
_sp_id
Persistent (2 years)
User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.
__canl_TH
The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.
The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.
AdForm: Link opt out
The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.
ib.adnxs.com
Adnxs: Link opt out
Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.
s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check
AdRoll: Link opt out
Name
AdWords: Link opt out
AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.
_uetsid
Bing
30 minutes
Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.
_uetmsclkid
Persistent (90 days)
Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.
test_cookie
DoubleClick
Session
Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.
_drt_
Session
Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.
ID
Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.
A Globally Unique Identifier (GUID: a randomly generated string of characters and numbers) used to identify visitors to our site.
Facebook pixel
Facebook Inc. - https://www.facebook.com/
Browsing
The website uses the Facebook Pixel to track navigation browsing data, user activity on our website and provide better advertising on the Facebook platform.
servedby.flashtalking.com
Flashtalking: Link opt out
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.
js.hs-scripts.com
HS Analytics
us-u.openx.net
OpenX: Link opt out
jadserve.postrelease.com
Postrelease.com: Link opt out
Tracking
idsync.rlcdn.com
Rapleaf: Link opt out
Tracking
static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com
