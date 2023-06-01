Where Alfredo, Enzo Ferrari’s father, had his workshop at the beginning of the 20th century, you can find the engine place. An exhibition that tells the story of what Ferrari has always considered the heart of every car: the engine.

The exhibition space is divided into different sections with the three main areas devoted to the following categories: classic 12-cylinder engines, 8-cylinders and, lastly, Formula 1. A Ferrari car exemplifying each type of power unit will be displayed in each of the three sections.

Also included as part of the visitor journey is a multimedia space complete with video of Enzo Ferrari talking about his engine philosophy.