Winter Series Brunsborg, Ziemian & Matera take wins in Race 1

An exciting start to the first of three weekend races at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, valid as the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific, in the first of the two events that make up the "Winter Series", which is also open to drivers from the other Prancing Horse series. The race offered many duels and twists and turns.

In the Trofeo Pirelli AM class, after securing pole with a blistering lap in qualifying, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) put in a masterly performance to confidently fend off a challenge from teammate Claus Zibrantsen, crossing the line 14 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack and securing the fastest lap of the race in the process.

A close battle took place in the Coppa Shell class, with the three cars of Roman Ziemian (Al Tayer Motors), Jay Park (FMK) and Andrew Moon (FMK) all finishing within 30 seconds of each other. However, it was Ziemian who emerged victorious, taking the win for the locally based dealership.

The action in the Coppa Shell AM class was even closer, with the two race leaders Rene Matera (Scuderia Praha) and Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) qualifying within a second of each other, Matera just edging ahead at the last moment for the top position on the grid. In a tense battle throughout the entire race, the two drivers were neck and neck, and amazingly, finished much how they started, crossing the line in true photo finish fashion. In the end, it was Matera who fended off the intense challenge from Baerwaldt to take the win.

During the race there was also a spectacular accident without consequences involving Peter Christensen, who is ready to return to the track for the next two events.

Schedule. Race 2 and 3 will take place today at 8:30 AM and 4.00 PM local time respectively.