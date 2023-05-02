Ferrari Energy Community: a decarbonisation project for the towns of Fiorano and Maranello

Citizens, institutions and businesses will join to share energy produced by a new photovoltaic plant adjacent to the Fiorano Circuit.



Ferrari has signed an agreement with Enel X to create a photovoltaic plant serving a new Renewable Energy Community (REC) in the towns of Fiorano and Maranello.

The Ferrari Energy Community will be the first ever REC in Italy to be promoted and supported by an industrial Company for the benefit of its local territory. The project envisages the installation of a photovoltaic system of approximately 1 MWp by December 2023, on 10,000 m2 of disused land owned by Ferrari adjacent to the Fiorano Circuit, whose energy will be entirely made available to the local community.

Any public or private entity in Fiorano and Maranello may become a member of the Ferrari REC: citizens, institutions, commercial activities and factories will all be able to use the renewable energy produced, or also play the important role of renewable energy prosumers. If they install or connect additional photovoltaic power generation systems, for example on their own roofs, they can maximise the benefits for themselves and the community, adding to the positive impact of the project on the area.

The Renewable Energy Community, which will be powered by Enel X's renewable energy solutions using single-axis trackers and ultra-high-performance double-sided photovoltaic panels, will bring both an environmental and a socio-economic impact. Environmentally speaking, sharing ‘zero-mile’ renewable energy reduces CO 2 emissions and avoids energy waste during distribution. The new plant at Fiorano will generate an average production of around 1,500 MWh for 20 years, avoiding approximately 450 tons of CO 2 emissions per year. Economically and socially, the energy community will grant tangible savings in energy bills for its members.

“Sustainability is a priority for us: not only do we aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, but we also want to be a catalyst for a wider change,” said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO. "The Ferrari Energy Community is a concrete example of the possible synergy between an industry and the community in which it operates, and a model that can bring important benefits to the Italian energy system. Because of its scalability and replicability, it can accelerate the process of decarbonisation while reducing the cost of energy for citizens and businesses”.

The Renewable Energy Community is another project promoted and developed by Ferrari within a sustainability strategy that is based on a scientific approach and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. For example, in 2022 the Company installed a 1 MW Fuel Cell plant and a 450 kWp photovoltaic system in Maranello, and additional panels of 2 MW will be added during 2023. Ferrari has also adopted many innovations put forward by its employees for a more efficient use of energy and materials. All the initiatives implemented by the plant in 2022 led to a reduction in energy consumption of approximately 5% per car during the manufacturing process.

Photovoltaic Plant in Fiorano - Technical specification

Area of the plant: 10,000 m2

Number of solar panels: 1,818 double-sided panels of 550 W each

Average annual energy production: 1,500 MWh for 20 years