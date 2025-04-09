FERRARI COLLECTIBLES: SYMBOLS OF A LEGACY
Maranello 09 April 2025
Ferrari is so much more than a dream. It’s groundbreaking innovation and the world’s most advanced automotive technology. It’s a driving thrill, it’s drivers dressed in red atop podiums, it’s pure emotion igniting all senses.
Ferrari collectibles was born with these emotions in mind. BORN FOR SPEED, REBORN FOR BEAUTY.
Ferrari collectibles are not mere objects; they are whispers of speed, the echo of an engine's hum, captured forever in a timeless form. Each model has a purpose and place in history and glorifies a story of craftsmanship and design that transcends the ordinary. To possess one is to hold a fragment of Ferrari’s spirit—an eternal reminder of performance, beauty, and the relentless pursuit of perfection.
Says Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, "While conceiving the new Collectibles series, we wanted to consider our background as designers at the Ferrari Design Center, not only in the field of design but also in architecture. We drew on all the experience of minimalism and the research aimed at dematerializing as much as possible every element that is not strictly necessary. The use of transparent materials and the employment of structural elements, essential in the design, gives an effect of suspension and lightness to the object, allowing it to be contemplated in the essence of its form, encouraging interaction with the user and the surrounding environment. This approach is consistent with our way of working in car design, where we tend to operate by subtraction rather than adding the superfluous, to identify and communicate, in the true Ferrari spirit, the emotion of the project."
During the world-renowned Milan Design Week, Ferrari will unveil its collection of exclusive collectibles, blending the realms of automotive excellence with design brilliance. As the city pulses with the vibrancy of the design world, the Ferrari collectibles emerge as work where beauty and craftmanship are celebrated in equal measure. A selection of collectible items will be exhibited in the Ferrari Boutique in Via Giovanni Berchet 2, Milano from April 7th to 13th (Design week in Milan)
EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIBLES PRESENTED IN THE FERRARI EXHIBITION:
- A Tipo 048B Formula One engine. In 1999, Ferrari scored its ninth Constructors’ World Championship when Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher, and Mika Salo managed to eclipse their rivals thanks to the impressive F399. The engine that propelled them to glory was a 3.0-litre, aspirated V10 that delivered 790 CV at 16,300rpm.
- The 6.3-litre V12 that powered the LaFerrari (2013) is one of the most remarkable in the company’s 78-year history. As the first Ferrari hybrid sportscar, the combustion engine was augmented by a F1-derived HY-KERS system which provided a powerful e-motor that utilized energy recovery during braking to deliver a combined power of 963 HP. This special piece comes from a LaFerrari prototype, creating during the model’s development process, representing a real one-of-a-kind item.
- The camshaft from a Ferrari F2003-GA, a single-seater F1 car that scored seven race wins and 2 World Championship titles, Constructors’ title and Drivers’ one with Michael Shumacher. Its Tipo 52 V10 engine had a power output of up to 930 CV and revved to almost 19,000rpm.
- The exhaust from the 2.4-litre aspirated V8 in the Ferrari F60, as raced in the 2009 Formula 1 world championship by Kimi Räikkönen.
- The crankshaft from the Ferrari F10, the car that allowed Fernando Alonso to win his debut racing for Ferrari in the 2010 F1 world championship.
- A carbon fibre brake disc from a Ferrari SF71H, as driven by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen in 2018 season. The SF71H scored six race wins and amassed 24 podium finishes.
- A conrod and piston from a 2011 Ferrari F150° Italia driven by Fernando Alonso.
- A piston from the Ferrari F2002 single-seater, as raced to spectacularly successful effect by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello in that year’s F1 championship (it racked up 15 wins out of 19 races), and a conrod from Ferrari F1-2000, raced by the same duo in the year Schumacher took his first driver’s world title for Ferrari (the first for the Maranello-based marque since Jody Scheckter’s triumph in 1979).
The Ferrari collectible launch is more than a moment—it’s a tribute to a timeless relationship between form and function, inspiring all who encounter them to dream, to create, and to cherish the beauty of exceptional craftmanship and design.