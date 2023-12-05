CASA FERRARI ABU DHABI CELEBRATES ITS MOST SUCCESSFUL EDITION TO DATE

Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi returned for its fourth edition in the Middle East from the 24th – 26th November, on occasion of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Offering a uniquely immersive experience into the world of the Prancing Horse, Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi welcomed more than 900 guests in a show-stopping weekend combining sophisticated hospitality, fine dining, entertainment and a breath-taking display of modern and classic cars.

The weekend kicked-off with a stunning 210-car Ferrari Parade, which departed from Al Tayer Motors Ferrari showroom in Dubai and reached Casa Ferrari in Abu Dhabi for the Grand Opening on Friday 24th.

The exclusive event was designed to bring a taste of Maranello to the Middle East, offering Ferraristi the opportunity to explore over 70 cars on display, with some of the most beautiful classics of the past alongside some of the very best of the current model range. Among them, the limited edition SF90 XX Stradale and the new Ferrari Roma Spider made their regional debuts after the global reveals earlier in 2023.

Casa Ferrari offered the perfect setting for the 3rd edition of Cavallino Classic, the only Concours d’Elegance solely dedicated to Ferraris in the Middle East. The 2023 edition set a new record with 28 classic cars on display, with a 1967 330 GTC taking the Best of Show – Gran Turismo Class and a 1970 365 GTB4 ‘Daytona’ taking the Best of Show – Ferrari Classiche Certified Class.

“Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi reconfirms itself as the most important Ferrari event in the Middle East, offering Ferraristi and friends of the brand an unparalleled experience and a truly unique opportunity to take a journey into the best that Ferrari can offer,” commented Giorgio Turri, General Manager of Ferrari Middle East. “We are grateful for the huge turn-out and the enthusiastic welcome of the Ferrari community from all over the region, and we are already looking forward to the 2024 edition, which will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Ferrari in the Middle East.”