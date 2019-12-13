    FOC Saudi Arabia was founded in 2015 as an official Ferrari Owners Club and considered one of the first officially recognized Automotive Owner’s Club in Saudi Arabia.

    FOC Saudi Arabia was founded in 2015 as an official Ferrari Owners Club and considered one of the first officially recognized Automotive Owner’s Club in Saudi Arabia. The club started with a group of dedicated Ferrari owners coming together to share their love for this special brand.

    Club members take part in a wide range of social activities including local and regional gatherings, weekend drives, exhilarating open track days, and an international grand tour organised by the club.
    FOC Saudi Arabia is a fantastic environment for Ferrari owners to enjoy their cars among other passionate owners.
    The club is administered by a volunteer board members who coordinate all events and activities throughout the year.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    Website: www.FOC-KSA.com
    E-mail: ysindi@FOC-KSA.com
    Phone: +966 12 667 5715
    Fax: +966 12 660 4355
    Mobile: (FOC Saudi Arabia President) +966 50 711 1144
    Office Address: Jeddah, Alamir Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street, Concorde Plaza, Suite 201
    PO BOX: 13771 Jeddah 21414 Saudi Arabia

    BOARD MEMBERS

    Mr Yassir Sindi - President
    HRH Talal AlFaisal - Vice President
    Mr Youssef Bamogaddam – Treasurer
    Mr. Talal Ghazzawi – Club Legal Representative and Consultant
    Ms Aseel AlHamad - Club rep for ladies' activities
    Mr Bandar Alireza - Club rep Western Province
    Mr Bandar Alesayi - Club rep Western Province
    Mr Awad AlAnazi - Club rep Central Province
    Mr. Majid AlSaleh - Club rep Central Province
    Mr Zakariya Al Abdulkader - Club rep Eastern Province