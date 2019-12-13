    The Danish Ferrari clubbing dates back to 1970´s where the first Ferrari owners slowly emerged.

    The Danish Ferrari clubbing dates back to 1970´s where the first Ferrari owners slowly emerged. As the numbers of Ferrari in Denmark grew, the Ferrari Klub Danmark was created. After years with also the importers Ferrari Customer Club, the two clubs merged to form Ferrari Owners Club Denmark. This club was among the first to be officially recognized by Ferrari Spa in 2003.

    Today the club counts about 250 members covering more than 350 Ferrari.

    The club is active with over 30 events throughout the summer season. Due to the weather, most of the Cavallino’s are stabled in the winter period. But the Ferrari enthusiasm is kept alive with go carting and other social activities.

    Ferrari owners from other countries passing through Denmark is more than welcome to contact the clubs secretary uwr@focd.dk for information.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    MORTEN HAUBERG
    Dear Members,

    Denmark has always been unique in regards to Ferrari. Having the highest luxury taxation in the world – close to 180% on top of regular retails price – one would think that Denmark would not be eligible for the exclusive Italian sports car. But the Ferrari spirit is solid planted and the community is strong. This also owes to the close relation with the private held importer since 1987. The cars we meet at our events, represent all decades of the Ferrari history, from Ferrari 195 Inter over the Supercars to the current supreme V8- and V12-models .
    Racing has always been a part of the history, with many professional and semi-professional racing drivers – among others, the 8-time LeMans winner Tom Kristensen. This racing enthusiasm was the foundation for creation of the Ferrari Scandinavian Challenge, which raced throughout Scandinavia for many years. Today the drivers from Denmark, Sweden and Norway have gained experience and are now competing in the European Challenge series.
    The board members of Ferrari Owners Club Denmark are proud to represent the famous Italian sport car brand and make a huge effort to embrace the owners. The events we host ranges from day trips to weekend tours of the scenic Danish landscape. From social gatherings, over track days to fundraising for charity. Participation in inland events as well as Ferrari hosted tours like the Ferrari Cavalcade. The aim is to experience the thrills of the roaring engines.
    We welcome members from other clubs to join us in saluting the magnificent car from Maranello!

    Forza Ferrari!

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club Denmark
    Number of members: 220
    Address: C/O Formula Automobile AS, DK-3450 Allerod, Denmark
    Phone: +45 7023 0901
    E-mail: info@focd.dk
    Website:  www.focd.dk

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Mr. Michael Skou
    Vice president: Mr. Michael Krog
    Secretary/Treasurer: Mr. Joachin Holm
    Board of Member: Mr. Morten Balle, Mr. Theis Frederik Gronemann