Cookie Policy

01

Was sind Cookies?

Cookies sind kleine Textdateien, die beim Besuchen unserer Website auf dem Computer oder Mobilgerät des Nutzers gespeichert werden.


02

Wozu dienen Sie?

Cookies werden von uns verwendet, damit der Nutzer auf unserer Website die bestmögliche Erfahrung macht. Diese Website verwendet auch Cookies von Drittanbietern, um personalisiertes Werbematerial bereitzustellen.


03

Arten von Cookies

Die Cookies werden wie folgt unterteilt.

Session Cookies. Diese Cookies werden automatisch gelöscht, sobald der Nutzer den Browser schliesst.

Persistent Cookies. Das sind Cookies, die auf dem Gerät des Nutzers bis zum Erreichen eines bestimmten Ablaufdatums (gerechnet in Minuten, Tagen oder Jahren ab der Erstellung/Aktualisierung von Cookies) gespeichert bleiben.

Cookies von Drittanbietern. Das sind Cookies, die von Dritten bzw. einer anderen Website angelegt werden.

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, die einzelnen Cookies über die Einstellungen der meisten Browser zu kontrollieren und zu entfernen. Das könnte jedoch dazu führen, dass einige Funktionen unserer Website nicht richtig verwendet werden können.

Um mehr zu erfahren, können Sie auf www.aboutcookies.org oder www.allaboutcookies.org.

04

Verwaltung der Cookies direkt von der Website

Um Ihre Erfahrung auch bei der Verwaltung der Cookies zu verbessern, haben wir uns dazu entschieden, die auf dieser Website verwendeten Cookies nach den verfolgten Zielen in vier Kategorien einzuteilen: Essential, Comfort, Performance, Advertising.

Der Nutzer hat jederzeit die Möglichkeit, jede spezifische Cookie-Kategorie direkt von der Website aus zu aktivieren oder zu deaktivieren (mit Ausnahme der Essential-Cookies, die unbedingt erforderlich sind). Im Falle der Cookies von Drittanbietern, führt die Deaktivierung zur Nichtnutzung der Cookies von dieser Seite (und nicht zu deren Löschung).


Essential: Diese Cookies sind wichtig für das reibungslose Funktionieren der Website und ihrer Funktionen. Beispiele: Cookies zur Authentifizierung.

Comfort: Diese Cookies gestatten das Verbessern des Komforts und der Benutzerfreundlichkeit von Internetseiten und das Anbieten einer Vielzahl von Funktionen. In den Comfort-Cookies können zum Beispiel die Suchergebnisse, die Spracheinstellungen und die Schriftgröße gespeichert werden.

Performance: Diese Cookies sammeln Informationen zur Art und Weise, wie die Internetseiten genutzt werden. Die Performance-Cookies helfen uns zum Beispiel dabei, zu bestimmen, welche die beliebtesten Bereiche auf unserer Website sind. Was uns wiederum gestattet, die Inhalte der Internetseiten auf Ihre Bedürfnisse anzupassen und gleichzeitig unsere über das Internet angebotenen Dienstleistungen zu verbessern.

Advertising: : Diese Cookies werden verwendet, um das Senden von Informationen und Mitteilungen zu Werbezwecken auf die Interessen der Nutzer abzustimmen, z.B. anhand der besuchten Seiten.



Cookie list

01

Essential

Name

wordpress_COOKIEHASH

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Beschreibung

Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.

Name

wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH

Typologie


Beschreibung

WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.

Name


Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Beschreibung

Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).

Name

simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local

Beschreibung

Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).

Name

gt_booking_cookie

Name


Name


Beschreibung

This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.

Name

ASPSESSIONIDAS

Typologie

Persistent (no expire date)

Beschreibung

Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.

Name

cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Beschreibung

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.

Name

ferrari-cookie-notice

Typologie


Beschreibung

This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy

Name

ferraricookieconsent

Typologie

Persistent (13 months)

Beschreibung

Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.

Name

hublot_banner_cc

Beschreibung

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.

Name

tutorialWatched

Typologie

Persistent (no expire date)

Beschreibung

Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.

Name

ffv

Beschreibung

Menu Navigation cookie

Name

mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version

Beschreibung

Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies

Name

PHPSESSID

Typologie


Beschreibung

This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.

02

Comfort

Name

GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3

Typologie

Persistent (7 days)

Beschreibung

Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.

Name

dealerid

Drittanbieter

AiMedia: Link opt out

Typologie

30 days

Beschreibung

Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id  associated to the user visit.

Name

hotjar.com

Drittanbieter

Hotjar: Link opt out

Beschreibung

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

Name

script.crazyegg.com

Drittanbieter

CrazyEgg: Link opt out

Beschreibung

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

NAME

_ym_metrika_enabled

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

60 minutes

BESCHREIBUNG

Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed

NAME

_ym_isad

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

2 days

BESCHREIBUNG

Determines whether a user has ad blockers

NAME

_ym_uid

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

1 year

BESCHREIBUNG

Used for identifying site users

NAME

_ym_d

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

1 year

BESCHREIBUNG

Stores the date of the user's first site session

NAME

yabs-sid

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

Until the session ends

BESCHREIBUNG

Session ID

NAME

_ym_debug

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

Until the session ends

BESCHREIBUNG

Indicates that debug mode is active

NAME

_ym_mp2_substs

DRITTANBIETER

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

Until the session ends

BESCHREIBUNG

Used for Target Call

NAME

_ym_visorc_*

03

Performance

Name

__utma

Drittanbieter

Google Analytics: Link opt out

Typologie


Beschreibung

This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.

Name

__utmb

Typologie

Persistent (30 minutes)

Beschreibung

This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.

Name

__utmc

Typologie

Session

Beschreibung

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Name

__utmt_UA_23603234_4

Typologie

Persistent (10 minutes)

Beschreibung

This cookie is used to track events.

Name

__utmv

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Beschreibung

This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

Name

__utmz

Typologie

Persistent (6 months)

Beschreibung

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Name

_ga

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Beschreibung

Used to distinguish users.

Name

_gid

Typologie

24 hours

Name

_gat

Beschreibung

Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.

Name

_gat_prod

Name

_gat_trackerFerrari

Name

_gat_uat

Name

aitrk

Drittanbieter

AiMedia: Link opt out

Typologie

30 days

Beschreibung

Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.

Name

_ai_id

Typologie

30 days

Beschreibung

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Name

theTengs

Typologie

30 days

Beschreibung

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Name

loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid

Drittanbieter

AddThis: Link opt out

Beschreibung

AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.

Name

__atuvc

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Beschreibung

The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.

Name

__atuvs

Typologie

Persistent (30 minutes)

Beschreibung

The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.

Name

mmapi.store.p.[0..N]

Drittanbieter

Oracle: Link opt out

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Beschreibung

Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.

Name

mmapi.store.s.[0..N]

Typologie

Session

Beschreibung

Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.

Name

mmcore.tst

Typologie

Persistent

Beschreibung

Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Beschreibung

Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.

Name

_TA_privacy

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Beschreibung

Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.

Name

_sp_ses

Typologie

30 minutes

Beschreibung

Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.

Name

_sp_id

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Beschreibung

User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.

Name

__canl_TH

Typologie

The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.

04

Advertising

Name
Soc
Third Party
Supership.jp: Link opt out
Description
Used for Programmatic Marketing. Expiration: 2 years
Name

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Drittanbieter

AdForm: Link opt out

Beschreibung

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Name

ib.adnxs.com

Drittanbieter

Adnxs: Link opt out 

Beschreibung

Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.

Name

s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check

Drittanbieter

AdRoll: Link opt out

Name

Name

Drittanbieter

AdWords: Link opt out

Beschreibung

AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.

Name

_uetsid

Drittanbieter

Bing

Typologie

30 minutes

Beschreibung

Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Name

_uetmsclkid

Typologie

Persistent (90 days)

Beschreibung

Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Name

test_cookie

Drittanbieter

DoubleClick

Typologie

Session

Beschreibung

Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.

Name

_drt_

Typologie

Session

Beschreibung

Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.

Name

ID

Beschreibung

Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.

Name
ELOQUA
Typologie
Persistent (2 years)
Beschreibung

A Globally Unique Identifier (GUID: a randomly generated string of characters and numbers) used to identify visitors to our site.

Link opt out
Name

Facebook pixel

Drittanbieter
Typologie

Browsing

Beschreibung

The website uses the Facebook Pixel to track navigation browsing data, user activity on our website and provide better advertising on the Facebook platform.


Name

servedby.flashtalking.com

Drittanbieter

Flashtalking: Link opt out

Beschreibung

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.

Name

js.hs-scripts.com

Drittanbieter

HS Analytics

Name

us-u.openx.net

Drittanbieter

OpenX: Link opt out

Name

jadserve.postrelease.com

Drittanbieter

Postrelease.com: Link opt out

Beschreibung

Tracking

Name

idsync.rlcdn.com

Drittanbieter

Rapleaf: Link opt out

Beschreibung

Tracking

Name

static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com

Drittanbieter

Twitter

